Analysts believe Japan's GDP shrank in the January-March quarter due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
Ten private research institutes project annualized growth rates of between minus 3.5 percent and minus 6.5 percent.
That would mean a contraction for the second straight quarter. The consumption tax hike last October was behind the fall in the previous quarter.
Personal consumption fell in the January-March period as people refrained from traveling or eating out amid appeals to stay at home. Exports also plunged as economic activity stagnated globally.
All 10 research institutes believe the economy will take a bigger hit from the coronavirus in the April-June quarter.
Some project a contraction of more than 20 percent. That would be worse than what happened during the 2008 global financial crisis.
VIDEO
May 05
The Japanese government's decision to extend the state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak is putting further pressure on restaurants and other businesses in Japan.
(NHK)
May 05
Thanks to best-selling (and surprisingly therapeutic) games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Nintendo Switch has become a massive hit during the pandemic. There’s just one problem for Nintendo Co.: It can’t make the consoles fast enough.
(Japan Times)
May 04
(NHK)
May 03
Extending the emergency declaration for the coronavirus by a month would double the ranks of the jobless to 778,000, according to an economist’s projection.
(Japan Times)
May 02
Japan's Ryohin Keikaku on Friday began selling products from its Muji chain of no-frills home-goods stores via Amazon.com for the first time, broadening its sales channels as the coronavirus outbreak shuts down many of its domestic locations.
(Nikkei)
May 02
A research firm says the number of bankruptcies in Japan triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has exceeded 100.
(NHK)
May 02
The government’s annual Cool Biz energy-saving campaign for late spring and summer kicked off across Japan on Friday.
(Japan Today)
May 01
Japan Airlines' annual net profit plunged nearly 65 percent, the company said Thursday, as it faced the "unprecedented" impact of the coronavirus pandemic on aviation demand.
(Japan Today)
May 01
Companies poised to benefit from the changes wrought by the coronavirus pandemic have emerged as drivers of a budding recovery in Japan's stock market.
(Nikkei)
May 01
Rakuten Inc. said Thursday that it will suspend sales of a coronavirus test kit for corporate customers.
(Japan Times)