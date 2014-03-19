Suspected COVID-19 sufferers in Osaka Prefecture were forced to wait up to 10 days in mid-April before they were given polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which detect infection, Jiji Press learned Sunday.
As of Friday, some people in Osaka still had to wait about five days before getting tested.
The long waiting times reflect a surge in the overall number of possible virus carriers and the preference given to the testing of severely ill patients and people connected to infection clusters, according to officials with the city’s public health center.
Osaka Prefecture, where the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 1,600, has the capacity to conduct 420 PCR tests per day. It plans to boost the daily number to some 890 with the help of private-sector testing bodies.
In response to the outbreak, a clinic in Osaka Prefecture has asked patients with fevers to visit during specific times of day when they will be seen by staff members in protective suits.
The head of the clinic complained that local health centers are rejecting most testing requests for patients recognized by doctors as in need of being tested.
The estimated child population in Japan has dropped for the 39th consecutive year to reach a record low despite efforts to tackle the long-standing decline in the birthrate, according to the latest government data. (Japan Times)
As the central government prepares to extend the national state of emergency for the coronavirus until May 31, Osaka is moving forward with a plan that could reopen more businesses in the area by the middle of the month. (Japan Times)
The government has decided to allow the reopening of parks, museums, libraries and other public facilities in areas with high coronavirus counts and to ease its request for slashing social contact, a senior official said Sunday. (Japan Times)
Japan's education ministry presented Friday the option of schools reopening for some grades only to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections, with priority given to classes for first- and sixth-graders at elementary schools as well as senior students at junior high schools. (Japan Today)