The government has decided to allow the reopening of parks, museums, libraries and other public facilities in areas with high coronavirus counts and to ease its request for slashing social contact, a senior official said Sunday.
As part of efforts to deal with public fatigue from the nationwide state of emergency, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a news conference the government will permit such facilities to reopen if sufficient measures to slow the virus’s spread are put in place.
The government will release guidelines on how to resume social activities on Monday, when it is expected to formally extend the state of emergency. A government source said Sunday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will extend the declaration until May 31. Abe will hold a news conference on the matter at 6 p.m. Monday.
The plan will even apply to Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Hokkaido, Fukuoka and eight other prefectures the government has singled out as needing stepped-up measures against the virus, said Nishimura, who is in charge of issues related to the emergency declaration.
The estimated child population in Japan has dropped for the 39th consecutive year to reach a record low despite efforts to tackle the long-standing decline in the birthrate, according to the latest government data. (Japan Times)
As the central government prepares to extend the national state of emergency for the coronavirus until May 31, Osaka is moving forward with a plan that could reopen more businesses in the area by the middle of the month. (Japan Times)
The government has decided to allow the reopening of parks, museums, libraries and other public facilities in areas with high coronavirus counts and to ease its request for slashing social contact, a senior official said Sunday. (Japan Times)
Suspected COVID-19 sufferers in Osaka Prefecture were forced to wait up to 10 days in mid-April before they were given polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which detect infection, Jiji Press learned Sunday. (Japan Times)
Japan's education ministry presented Friday the option of schools reopening for some grades only to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections, with priority given to classes for first- and sixth-graders at elementary schools as well as senior students at junior high schools. (Japan Today)