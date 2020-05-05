Japan reported 176 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths on Monday.

The country's total number of cases is now 15,253. The tally includes people tested at airport quarantine stations, health ministry officials, quarantine officers and individuals who returned to Japan from China on government-chartered planes. It also includes infections among the crew of the Costa Atlantica cruise ship docked in Nagasaki, western Japan.

The addition of 712 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined in Yokohama in February, brings the total to 15,965.

The death toll in Japan has risen to 569, including 13 from the Diamond Princess.

By prefecture, Tokyo has 4,654 infections, followed by Osaka with 1,679, Kanagawa with 1,107, Saitama with 903, Hokkaido with 879, Chiba with 857, Hyogo with 668, and Fukuoka with 648.

Health ministry officials say 312 people were in serious condition as of Monday, including four from the Diamond Princess. A total of 5,147 people have recovered and had left hospital, as of Monday.