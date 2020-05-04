Brilliant unbeaten colt Contrail now has the Japanese triple crown in his sights after landing the 80th running of the Satsuki-sho. He saw off the challenge of third-favourite Salios to secure victory at Nakayama Racecourse. (newsonjapan.com)
A sumo stablemaster and five wrestlers have contracted the new coronavirus, the Japan Sumo Association said Saturday, casting doubts on whether next month's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo can go ahead as scheduled. (Japan Today)
The Japan Racing Association said Thursday it will extend course closures through May 31 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, meaning the Japanese Derby and a number of other high-profile races will be run behind closed doors. (Kyodo)
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) removed a comment from its website on Tuesday that referred to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when discussing the financial impact of postponing the Games, following objections from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Organising Committee. (Japan Times)
By staying outdoors and away from others, surfers should be relatively free from coronavirus concerns while waiting for their waves, but mixed messages about safety are troubling the surfing community as much as the rest of us. (Kyodo)
The All Japan Judo Federation said Sunday that its managing director, Soya Nakazato, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections within the federation to nine. (Japan Times)