Nintendo Switch is in high demand - and there aren’t enough of them
Japan Times -- May 05
Thanks to best-selling (and surprisingly therapeutic) games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Nintendo Switch has become a massive hit during the pandemic. There’s just one problem for Nintendo Co.: It can’t make the consoles fast enough.

The inventory crunch serves as a reminder of how crucial supply chain management is in the COVID-19 era. The disease has decimated many industries, cost millions of jobs and taken thousands of lives, but the companies that sell equipment to enable people to work from or pass idle hours at home have benefited. From PCs and smartphones to tablets and wearables, the current batch of winners and losers of the hardware market will likely be decided by which companies can build enough products to meet demand from sheltered populations.

Nintendo was unprepared for the sales surge and is now said to be scrambling to ramp up production and procure key electronic parts. The big question: Will the company be able to fix its supply chain woes before demand wanes?

Back in February, as the coronavirus was spreading around the globe, Nintendo started to see early indications of supply constraints. Component shortages in China were reportedly affecting factory output in Vietnam. Switch shipments to Nintendo’s home country were delayed due to supplier bottlenecks, an alarming prospect for the hits-driven business, which had potential blockbuster games such as Animal Crossing and Minecraft Dungeons coming out in the spring.

“We do not see any major impact on the shipment to the U.S. currently, but we will remain vigilant and take steps if necessary,” a Nintendo spokesperson told Bloomberg at the time. “It’s possible the supply would be affected by the virus if it becomes more widespread and prolonged.”

Spoiler: It did. By the following month, the hardware shortages followed the virus’s spread around the world. The Switch was nowhere to be found in North America at Amazon, Best Buy, Target or Walmart. Unscrupulous Switch scalpers, with the aid of bots, began hawking the console on Amazon.com Inc.’s and EBay Inc.’s reseller marketplaces at aggressive markups of 55 percent or far more. Some crafty gamers even started to build their own knock-off Switch systems from scratch.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
May 05
Eateries hit hard by extended state of emergency
The Japanese government's decision to extend the state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak is putting further pressure on restaurants and other businesses in Japan. (NHK)
May 05
Nintendo Switch is in high demand - and there aren’t enough of them
Thanks to best-selling (and surprisingly therapeutic) games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Nintendo Switch has become a massive hit during the pandemic. There’s just one problem for Nintendo Co.: It can’t make the consoles fast enough. (Japan Times)
May 04
Contraction projected for Japan 1st quarter
Analysts believe Japan's GDP shrank in the January-March quarter due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. (NHK)
May 03
Emergency declaration extension could double job losses in Japan
Extending the emergency declaration for the coronavirus by a month would double the ranks of the jobless to 778,000, according to an economist’s projection. (Japan Times)
May 02
Muji debuts on Amazon to reach cooped-up shoppers
Japan's Ryohin Keikaku on Friday began selling products from its Muji chain of no-frills home-goods stores via Amazon.com for the first time, broadening its sales channels as the coronavirus outbreak shuts down many of its domestic locations. (Nikkei)
May 02
Bankruptcies from COVID-19 in Japan top 100
A research firm says the number of bankruptcies in Japan triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has exceeded 100. (NHK)
May 02
Cool Biz campaign begins across Japan
The government’s annual Cool Biz energy-saving campaign for late spring and summer kicked off across Japan on Friday. (Japan Today)
May 01
JAL net profit falls nearly 65 percent
Japan Airlines' annual net profit plunged nearly 65 percent, the company said Thursday, as it faced the "unprecedented" impact of the coronavirus pandemic on aviation demand. (Japan Today)
May 01
Nintendo soars past Tokyo Disney operator in stay-at-home world
Companies poised to benefit from the changes wrought by the coronavirus pandemic have emerged as drivers of a budding recovery in Japan's stock market. (Nikkei)
May 01
Rakuten stops selling coronavirus test kit
Rakuten Inc. said Thursday that it will suspend sales of a coronavirus test kit for corporate customers. (Japan Times)