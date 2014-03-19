Thanks to best-selling (and surprisingly therapeutic) games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Nintendo Switch has become a massive hit during the pandemic. There’s just one problem for Nintendo Co.: It can’t make the consoles fast enough.

The inventory crunch serves as a reminder of how crucial supply chain management is in the COVID-19 era. The disease has decimated many industries, cost millions of jobs and taken thousands of lives, but the companies that sell equipment to enable people to work from or pass idle hours at home have benefited. From PCs and smartphones to tablets and wearables, the current batch of winners and losers of the hardware market will likely be decided by which companies can build enough products to meet demand from sheltered populations.

Nintendo was unprepared for the sales surge and is now said to be scrambling to ramp up production and procure key electronic parts. The big question: Will the company be able to fix its supply chain woes before demand wanes?

Back in February, as the coronavirus was spreading around the globe, Nintendo started to see early indications of supply constraints. Component shortages in China were reportedly affecting factory output in Vietnam. Switch shipments to Nintendo’s home country were delayed due to supplier bottlenecks, an alarming prospect for the hits-driven business, which had potential blockbuster games such as Animal Crossing and Minecraft Dungeons coming out in the spring.

“We do not see any major impact on the shipment to the U.S. currently, but we will remain vigilant and take steps if necessary,” a Nintendo spokesperson told Bloomberg at the time. “It’s possible the supply would be affected by the virus if it becomes more widespread and prolonged.”

Spoiler: It did. By the following month, the hardware shortages followed the virus’s spread around the world. The Switch was nowhere to be found in North America at Amazon, Best Buy, Target or Walmart. Unscrupulous Switch scalpers, with the aid of bots, began hawking the console on Amazon.com Inc.’s and EBay Inc.’s reseller marketplaces at aggressive markups of 55 percent or far more. Some crafty gamers even started to build their own knock-off Switch systems from scratch.