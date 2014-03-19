Graffiti targeting Wuhan residents over virus found at Yasukuni shrine
Japan Today -- May 06
Graffiti directing threats at residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, has been found in a public restroom at the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, police said Tuesday.

Written in Japanese, the threats included a call to "kill all" of the city's residents.

The graffiti was scribbled on the walls of the male restroom at the shrine, seen by Japan's Asian neighbors as a symbol of its past militarism. The police are investigating the incident as a case of property damage.

The threats, written using what appeared to be black marker, were first discovered Monday afternoon.

The shrine honors convicted war criminals, along with more than 2.4 million war dead.

靖国神社のトイレに「皆殺しにする」と書かれていました。 　4日午後5時ごろ、東京・千代田区の靖国神社で男子トイレの個室の壁に中国・武漢の人を皆殺しにするなどと書かれているを利用者の男性が見つけました。警視庁によりますと、落書きは黒色のペンで書かれていて、境内の2つのトイレで見つかっています。新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大の発端になった中国・武漢を中傷しているとみられています。警視庁は器物損壊容疑で捜査を進めています。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
