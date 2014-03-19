Coronavirus-linked bankruptcies rise sharply in Japan
Japan Today -- May 06
Bankruptcies due to the effects of the new coronavirus sharply increased in Japan in April, with the number reaching nearly 90, especially affecting small and medium-sized firms in the tourism and accommodation sectors, a recent survey showed.

As of Friday, the number of bankruptcies linked to the spread of the virus totaled 114, compared with 25 at the end of March, according to the survey conducted by Tokyo Shoko Research.

After Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency in April, the Japanese economy has been affected by stay-at-home and business closure requests.

The 114 bankruptcies happened in 35 out of Japan's 47 prefectures and at least half of them were small in scale, with debts of less than 300 million yen, the survey showed.

Of the total, 26, the largest portion, were from the accommodation sector, followed by 16 among eateries and 10 among apparel companies. By region, 38 bankruptcies, or over 30 percent, were filed in Tokyo and its surrounding areas.

Business failures stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak are feared to rise as authorities continue to ask people to stay home as much as possible and to tighten border controls, sharply reducing spending by foreign and domestic tourists and consumers, analysts said.

On Monday, Abe extended the state of emergency by more than three weeks through the end of May, in a further blow to the tourism and dining-out industries.

While it is not included in the latest survey, the credit research entity said there were more than 50 bankruptcies of companies with debts of less than 10 million yen in April alone, including those caused by the outbreak of the virus, in a sign that COVID-19 is taking a toll on firms smaller in scale.

In addition to large falls in revenues, fixed costs in forms of rent and wages are also squeezing small and medium-sized firms.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
May 06
Tokyo to pay more to businesses that remain closed until May 31
The Tokyo metropolitan government said Tuesday it will give more financial aid to small and medium-sized businesses in the capital that agree to its request to suspend operations until the end of this month in an effort to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus. (Japan Today)
May 06
Coronavirus-linked bankruptcies rise sharply in Japan
Bankruptcies due to the effects of the new coronavirus sharply increased in Japan in April, with the number reaching nearly 90, especially affecting small and medium-sized firms in the tourism and accommodation sectors, a recent survey showed. (Japan Today)
May 06
Economic toll mounts as Japan extends state of emergency
Japan's decision to extend its state of emergency through the end of this month will knock another 1 to 2 percentage points from economic growth this fiscal year, experts predict, as consumers stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic keep their wallets closed. (Nikkei)
May 05
Eateries hit hard by extended state of emergency
The Japanese government's decision to extend the state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak is putting further pressure on restaurants and other businesses in Japan. (NHK)
May 05
Nintendo Switch is in high demand - and there aren’t enough of them
Thanks to best-selling (and surprisingly therapeutic) games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Nintendo Switch has become a massive hit during the pandemic. There’s just one problem for Nintendo Co.: It can’t make the consoles fast enough. (Japan Times)
May 04
Contraction projected for Japan 1st quarter
Analysts believe Japan's GDP shrank in the January-March quarter due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. (NHK)
May 03
Emergency declaration extension could double job losses in Japan
Extending the emergency declaration for the coronavirus by a month would double the ranks of the jobless to 778,000, according to an economist’s projection. (Japan Times)
May 02
Muji debuts on Amazon to reach cooped-up shoppers
Japan's Ryohin Keikaku on Friday began selling products from its Muji chain of no-frills home-goods stores via Amazon.com for the first time, broadening its sales channels as the coronavirus outbreak shuts down many of its domestic locations. (Nikkei)
May 02
Bankruptcies from COVID-19 in Japan top 100
A research firm says the number of bankruptcies in Japan triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has exceeded 100. (NHK)
May 02
Cool Biz campaign begins across Japan
The government’s annual Cool Biz energy-saving campaign for late spring and summer kicked off across Japan on Friday. (Japan Today)