Japan's health ministry is set to change the criteria for allowing people to be tested for the coronavirus.
In Japan, people who think they may be infected by the virus must first contact a consultation center at local health offices. They can take Polymerase Chain Reaction tests, or PCR tests, if a doctor deems it necessary.
According to the guidelines set by the health ministry, people running a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher for four straight days should call.
But experts say this criterion could be discouraging people from seeking medical consultation.
So officials decided to set new guidelines without any concrete numbers.
Instead, they will call on people to contact authorities immediately if they have symptoms like difficulty in breathing, strong fatigue, or high fever.
Vulnerable people, such as elderly people or those with underlying conditions, will be advised to do the same if they have relatively light cold symptoms, such as fever or cough.
Health ministry officials plan to inform local authorities of the new guidelines within several days.
