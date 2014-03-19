The Japanese government confirmed 120 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the lowest level since April, as the total number of cases topped 16,000 and the death toll rose by 10 from the previous day to reach 579.
On the same day, the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 58 new coronavirus cases, coming in under 100 for the third straight day in a sign that the virus spread may be slowing.
The total number of infections in Tokyo stood at around 4,710, the highest among Japan's 47 prefectures.
A state of emergency was declared on April 7 for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures, and was later expanded to cover the rest of the country.
Although Japan has called on the public to take some social-distancing measures, the recommendations are not mandatory and have not been as severe as steps taken in the United States and some European countries hit hardest by the virus.
The Tokyo metropolitan government said Tuesday it will give more financial aid to small and medium-sized businesses in the capital that agree to its request to suspend operations until the end of this month in an effort to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus. (Japan Today)
Japan's decision to extend its state of emergency through the end of this month will knock another 1 to 2 percentage points from economic growth this fiscal year, experts predict, as consumers stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic keep their wallets closed. (Nikkei)
The estimated child population in Japan has dropped for the 39th consecutive year to reach a record low despite efforts to tackle the long-standing decline in the birthrate, according to the latest government data. (Japan Times)
As the central government prepares to extend the national state of emergency for the coronavirus until May 31, Osaka is moving forward with a plan that could reopen more businesses in the area by the middle of the month. (Japan Times)
The government has decided to allow the reopening of parks, museums, libraries and other public facilities in areas with high coronavirus counts and to ease its request for slashing social contact, a senior official said Sunday. (Japan Times)