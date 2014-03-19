The Japanese government confirmed 120 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the lowest level since April, as the total number of cases topped 16,000 and the death toll rose by 10 from the previous day to reach 579.

On the same day, the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 58 new coronavirus cases, coming in under 100 for the third straight day in a sign that the virus spread may be slowing.

The total number of infections in Tokyo stood at around 4,710, the highest among Japan's 47 prefectures.

A state of emergency was declared on April 7 for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures, and was later expanded to cover the rest of the country.

Although Japan has called on the public to take some social-distancing measures, the recommendations are not mandatory and have not been as severe as steps taken in the United States and some European countries hit hardest by the virus.