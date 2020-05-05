People in Japan traditionally display colorful carp-shaped streamers for Children's Day on May 5. Yamada Town in the northeast aimed a little higher than usual this year due to the coronavirus, which has kept many kids at home for the country's week-long spring holiday.
On Tuesday, about 130 of the carp streamers were hung at a lofty 25 meters in the parking lot of the local science museum. The display makes use of two mobile cranes.
A youth league of the town's society of commerce and industry came up with the idea. The members say they want the streamers to be seen by people using the local train line, and even by those traveling on a nearby national road.
Yamada is located in Iwate Prefecture, which was hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The streamers were sent to the town from across Japan to show support for areas recovering from the disaster.
A 6-year-old boy said staying at home all the time has been boring, but the carp streamers made him happy.
A strip club in the famous Dogo hot spring resort in western Japan has been forced to look to crowdfunding to ensure it can survive the coronavirus spread with tourists and longtime customers staying away. (Japan Times)
Graffiti directing threats at residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, has been found in a public restroom at the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, police said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 60-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after he attacked a father and son over a noise dispute in their apartment building on Monday night. (Japan Today)
People in Japan traditionally display colorful carp-shaped streamers for Children's Day on May 5. Yamada Town in the northeast aimed a little higher than usual this year due to the coronavirus, which has kept many kids at home for the country's week-long spring holiday.
(NHK)
Workers in eateries, tourism and other industries hit by the new coronavirus pandemic as well as parents appealed to the government for more financial and other support as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended the nationwide state of emergency on Monday by over three weeks. (Kyodo)
Two prefectures have issued orders to a total of four pachinko parlors still operating despite the ongoing state of emergency to shut their doors, reports Fuji News Network (May 2). (tokyoreporter.com)