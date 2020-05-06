Japan's health ministry says about 2,000 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus have been isolating at home.

A ministry survey shows that of the 8,711 people who had tested positive by April 28, 1,984 were recuperating at home.

By prefecture, Tokyo topped the list with 635, followed by Saitama with 354 and Osaka with 332.

People with mild or no symptoms can choose to stay home instead of going into accommodation organized by local governments.

The survey also shows that 862 people were staying at such facilities, while 5,558 were in hospital.

The ministry says patients staying at home should closely monitor their condition, looking out for changes in face color, breathing patterns and pulse rate.

It says they should immediately contact municipal authorities if something appears to be wrong.

Cases have been reported of coronavirus patients dying suddenly at home after rapid changes in condition.

感染した約2000人が自宅療養をしていることが分かりました。 厚生労働省によりますと、先月28日時点で全国の新型コロナウイルスの患者8711人のうち1984人が自宅で療養していることが分かりました。最も多かったのは東京都の635人で、埼玉、大阪と続いています。一方、ホテルなどの施設で療養をしている患者はその半分以下の862人にとどまりました。厚労省が重症患者の治療を優先するために宿泊施設での療養を基本としている軽症や症状のない人が自宅にとどまるケースが多いという実態が浮き彫りになりました。