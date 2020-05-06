McDonald's Japan extends in-store dining halt
NHK -- May 07
McDonald's Japan is extending its halt on in-store dining until at least May 14 as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast food giant had originally planned to suspend eat-in dining at its about 2,900 outlets around the country from April 29 until a nationwide state of emergency was set to end on Wednesday.

But the restaurant chain is continuing with the measure as the government has prolonged the state of emergency.

The company says takeaway, drive-through and delivery services will continue at some stores.

It will decide whether to extend the halt again after May 15 taking account of how far the infection has spread and considering requests from national and local governments.

News source: NHK
