Japan's top figure skater, Hanyu Yuzuru, has uploaded video of his performances to encourage people coping with the coronavirus pandemic.
The three-part series lasting about five minutes in total was posted on Wednesday on the official Twitter account of the Japan Skating Federation.
Hanyu wears a black jersey and says at the beginning of the video he will show his long journey with programs performed since March 11, 2011. That was the day a massive earthquake and tsunami hit northeastern Japan.
He then shows off the choreography of 17 programs, one after another.
He ends the video with a routine called "SEIMEI" that won titles at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and this year's Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.
The Japan Skating Federation has been releasing video messages from athletes on Twitter since April as part of efforts to encourage people through the coronavirus pandemic.
