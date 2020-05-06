Customers must also undergo four-stage disinfecting process before being seated.
Though many restaurants in Japan have transitioned to take-out service these days, eat-in dining is still allowed. Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub) with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, is one such establishment still offering in-restaurant meals, but with new health and hygiene policies in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
To start with, immediately upon entering the premises guests must wipe their feet on a disinfecting mat and have their temperature taken with a non-contact device, with those showing a fever asked to go home immediately.
Those who don’t have a fever can’t just mosey on in, though. There’s a multi-step disinfection process they have to undergo, with various sprays and wipes for their clothing, bag, hands, and even smartphone.
Once that’s all done, guests have to conform with Cheers One’s new dress code: gloves and masks, which must remain in place on the customer’s face whenever they’re not actively eating or drinking.
Japan is scrambling to house an often overlooked group of homeless people who slept in internet cafes now shut due to coronavirus lockdowns, with a petition to open the Olympic Village in Tokyo to them garnering support. (Japan Today)
A strip club in the famous Dogo hot spring resort in western Japan has been forced to look to crowdfunding to ensure it can survive the coronavirus spread with tourists and longtime customers staying away. (Japan Times)
Graffiti directing threats at residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, has been found in a public restroom at the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, police said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 60-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after he attacked a father and son over a noise dispute in their apartment building on Monday night. (Japan Today)
People in Japan traditionally display colorful carp-shaped streamers for Children's Day on May 5. Yamada Town in the northeast aimed a little higher than usual this year due to the coronavirus, which has kept many kids at home for the country's week-long spring holiday.
(NHK)
Workers in eateries, tourism and other industries hit by the new coronavirus pandemic as well as parents appealed to the government for more financial and other support as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended the nationwide state of emergency on Monday by over three weeks. (Kyodo)