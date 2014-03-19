After being a force to reckon with over the last few years, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka deserves to take time off to rest and relax.

The Japanese star has won the Grand Slam title two times, becoming the first player from her country to clinch the world’s top position in tennis. Additionally, Naomi Osaka was getting ready for another action-packed summer, which was scheduled to include her Olympics debut at home in Tokyo.

With the Olympics pushed to 2021, the 22-year-old is spending her time at her Los Angeles home, where she’s making the most out of her free time. According to Osaka, she understands the importance of the social distancing directive during this tough time, and she’s taking the time to be a stay at home person. That’s despite being a tennis player on tour.

Osaka has been playing tennis daily since she was a teenager, and therefore this is an excellent opportunity for her to take time off and reset. While taking time off the tennis lawn, Osaka has been spending her time reading, cooking, and keeping in touch with her family. She’s also finding novel ways to work out and stay fit, although she can’t train with Coach Wim Fissette.

In an email to the press, Naomi revealed that while she hasn’t been able to get on the court and play tennis, she has been discussing alternative ways to stay fit with her coach. This situation has not only opened new opportunities for Betway online sports betting fans, but also Naomi’s real-life rivals who remain confined in their homes.

Despite the quarantine challenges, Osaka is keeping her juices flowing in preparation for Mario Tennis Aces Tournament on Sunday. In the competition, Naomi will face off her real-life rivals like compatriot Kei Nishikori, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams in a virtual tournament. It’s precisely the kind of tournament that Betway esports fans would enjoy wagering on.

Naomi admits that she’s a gamer, and she loves her chances alongside model Hailey Bieber, her doubles partner. In her statement, Osaka and her sister played video games while growing up, and she has started playing again. For the past few months, Osaka had started getting into new hobbies like photography, fashion, and spending time on the outdoors with friends, but she has been forced to go back to her old habits.

According to Osaka, video gaming is an excellent hobby, but it’s nice to have balance. The Sunday tournament will also feature NFL stars, Ryan Tannehill and DeAndre Hopkins, alongside artists DJ Steve Aoki and Seal. Nonetheless, Osaka believes that her team will be a force to reckon with in the tournament, given that Hailey plays a lot of video games with her husband, Justin Bieber.

Tokyo Olympics

While Sunday’s virtual competition will be entertaining, Naomi is eager to get back on the tennis court and prepare for next year’s Olympic games. Osaka was set to be the face of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, after starring in the video launching the games’official motto. However, she understands that it was necessary to postpone the tournament for the safety of the players and fans.