Coronavirus: 95 new infections, 13 deaths in Japan
NHK -- May 08
Health authorities in Japan reported 95 more coronavirus infections nationwide, including 23 cases in Tokyo, on Thursday.

The accumulated number of nationwide cases stand at 15,574.

The tally includes people tested at airport quarantine stations upon return from abroad, health ministry officials involved in the quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, crew members on the Costa Atlantica cruise ship in Nagasaki. It also includes people who returned from China on government-chartered planes.

When 712 cases from the Diamond Princess are included, the total number stands at 16,286.

Thirteen new deaths caused by the virus in Japan were confirmed on Thursday, which brings to 590 the total number of fatalities. When 13 deaths from the Diamond Princess are included, the total fatalities are 603.

By prefecture, Tokyo tops the list with 4,771 infections, followed by Osaka with 1,706, Kanagawa with 1,141, Saitama with 932, Hokkaido with 928, Chiba with 867, Hyogo with 680, and Fukuoka with 651.

There were also 309 people who were found infected at airport quarantines and who were crew members of the Costa Atlantica cruise ship, and 14 people who returned to Japan from China on government-chartered planes.

Health ministry officials say 304 people remained in serious condition as of Thursday, including four from the Diamond Princess, while 5,797 had recovered and left hospital.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
May 08
Coronavirus: 95 new infections, 13 deaths in Japan
Health authorities in Japan reported 95 more coronavirus infections nationwide, including 23 cases in Tokyo, on Thursday. (NHK)
May 08
Japan approves remdesivir for coronavirus treatment
Japan on Thursday approved the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients, the government said, with an eye to approving another medication Avigan this month. (Japan Today)
May 08
Emergency may end around May 14 in some areas
Japan's government says it may lift the country's state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak in some prefectures around May 14. (NHK)
May 08
Shinkansen, express train users drop 95 percent during Golden Week holidays
The number of passengers on shinkansen and limited express trains during this year's Golden Week holidays plunged 95 percent from a year earlier amid the coronavirus outbreak, data from six major railway companies showed Thursday. (Japan Today)
May 08
JAXA: Asteroid Ruygu may have shifted orbit
Japan's space agency says it has found that the asteroid Ryugu may have orbited between the Sun and Mercury in the distant past. That's different from its current orbit, which passes between Earth and Mars, but not between the Sun and Mercury. (NHK)
May 07
About 2,000 virus carriers stay home in Japan
Japan's health ministry says about 2,000 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus have been isolating at home. (NHK)
May 07
Japan worries about shortage of key chemicals for COVID-19 tests
Japan’s health ministry has asked testing facilities for COVID-19 not to rely heavily on chemicals produced by one foreign company, as authorities are concerned that a supply shortage could complicate efforts to increase the country’s capacity to carry out polymerase chain reaction tests, sources said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
May 07
Japan to change location of missile defense system amid local outcry
Japan will find a new location for its new Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system amid strong local opposition to deployment in the northeastern city of Akita, government sources said Wednesday. (Japan Today)
May 07
Flour products sell online for outrageous prices in Japan
As recommendations to stay home and avoid going out continue in order to help stave off the spread of coronavirus, more and more people are eating at home and taking up hobbies like cooking and baking to pass the time. As a result, the demand for basic ingredients like flour has gone up as increasing numbers of home chefs are buying it to cook with, which has caused the stock of flour products in some supermarkets to run dry. (Japan Today)
May 07
Workers in COVID-19 alert prefectures asked to work from home
The Japanese government is to call on companies in Tokyo and 12 prefectures that are on a special coronavirus alert to reduce by at least 70 percent the number of their employees traveling to work. (NHK)