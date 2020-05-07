Health authorities in Japan reported 95 more coronavirus infections nationwide, including 23 cases in Tokyo, on Thursday.

The accumulated number of nationwide cases stand at 15,574.

The tally includes people tested at airport quarantine stations upon return from abroad, health ministry officials involved in the quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, crew members on the Costa Atlantica cruise ship in Nagasaki. It also includes people who returned from China on government-chartered planes.

When 712 cases from the Diamond Princess are included, the total number stands at 16,286.

Thirteen new deaths caused by the virus in Japan were confirmed on Thursday, which brings to 590 the total number of fatalities. When 13 deaths from the Diamond Princess are included, the total fatalities are 603.

By prefecture, Tokyo tops the list with 4,771 infections, followed by Osaka with 1,706, Kanagawa with 1,141, Saitama with 932, Hokkaido with 928, Chiba with 867, Hyogo with 680, and Fukuoka with 651.

There were also 309 people who were found infected at airport quarantines and who were crew members of the Costa Atlantica cruise ship, and 14 people who returned to Japan from China on government-chartered planes.

Health ministry officials say 304 people remained in serious condition as of Thursday, including four from the Diamond Princess, while 5,797 had recovered and left hospital.