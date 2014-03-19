Tokyo’s improving Covid-19 rate means ... (Japan Travel Update)
It’s now May 7th, the Japanese Golden Week holiday is over. How is Tokyo and Japan? With improving infection rates, what does that mean for the city?

Japan’s soft state of emergency has been extended to May 31st but it has some people wondering how that was determined. We’ll discuss the news of the last week and What’s in store until mid May.

May 08
Pachinko: 9 parlors reopen in Tokyo, Osaka
A total of nine pachinko parlors in Osaka and Tokyo have reopened despite the ongoing state of emergency in effect due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reports TBS News (May 7). (tokyoreporter.com)
May 08
Coronavirus: 95 new infections, 13 deaths in Japan
Health authorities in Japan reported 95 more coronavirus infections nationwide, including 23 cases in Tokyo, on Thursday. (NHK)
May 08
Kabukicho hosts suspected in purse-snatching incidents
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a pair of bar hosts who are suspected in several purse-snatching incidents in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (May 7). (tokyoreporter.com)
May 08
Japan approves remdesivir for coronavirus treatment
Japan on Thursday approved the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients, the government said, with an eye to approving another medication Avigan this month. (Japan Today)
May 08
Emergency may end around May 14 in some areas
Japan's government says it may lift the country's state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak in some prefectures around May 14. (NHK)
May 08
May 08
Shinkansen, express train users drop 95 percent during Golden Week holidays
The number of passengers on shinkansen and limited express trains during this year's Golden Week holidays plunged 95 percent from a year earlier amid the coronavirus outbreak, data from six major railway companies showed Thursday. (Japan Today)
May 08
Public schools reopen in Tottori Prefecture
Public schools in Tottori Prefecture in western Japan were reopened for the first time on Thursday after they were closed on April 27. (NHK)
May 08
JAXA: Asteroid Ruygu may have shifted orbit
Japan's space agency says it has found that the asteroid Ryugu may have orbited between the Sun and Mercury in the distant past. That's different from its current orbit, which passes between Earth and Mars, but not between the Sun and Mercury. (NHK)
May 08
Across Japan, 1 million businesses join tax refund point system
The number of small and midsize businesses registered for a cashless payment program, introduced by the government to reduce the negative effects of a hike in the consumption tax last October, topped 1 million in mid-February. (Japan Times)