Tokyo’s improving Covid-19 rate means ... (Japan Travel Update)

It’s now May 7th, the Japanese Golden Week holiday is over. How is Tokyo and Japan? With improving infection rates, what does that mean for the city?

Japan’s soft state of emergency has been extended to May 31st but it has some people wondering how that was determined. We’ll discuss the news of the last week and What’s in store until mid May. Tweet

Pachinko: 9 parlors reopen in Tokyo, Osaka (tokyoreporter.com) A total of nine pachinko parlors in Osaka and Tokyo have reopened despite the ongoing state of emergency in effect due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reports TBS News (May 7).

Kabukicho hosts suspected in purse-snatching incidents (tokyoreporter.com) Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a pair of bar hosts who are suspected in several purse-snatching incidents in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (May 7).

Japan approves remdesivir for coronavirus treatment (Japan Today) Japan on Thursday approved the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients, the government said, with an eye to approving another medication Avigan this month.

Public schools reopen in Tottori Prefecture (NHK) Public schools in Tottori Prefecture in western Japan were reopened for the first time on Thursday after they were closed on April 27.

JAXA: Asteroid Ruygu may have shifted orbit (NHK) Japan's space agency says it has found that the asteroid Ryugu may have orbited between the Sun and Mercury in the distant past. That's different from its current orbit, which passes between Earth and Mars, but not between the Sun and Mercury.