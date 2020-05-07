Public schools in Tottori Prefecture in western Japan were reopened for the first time on Thursday after they were closed on April 27.

The decision came after Japan's government allowed prefectures, other than those under a special alert, to ease some of the restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

At an elementary school in Kurayoshi City, teachers greeted the students outside and inquired about their temperature and overall health condition.

The school says students who forget to take their temperature at home will be checked on the spot. Those with a fever will be taken home by their parents and told to see a doctor.

Windows in the classrooms were opened for ventilation and everyone wore a mask.

A class of sixth graders was told by their homeroom teacher to remember to gargle and wash hands, and to value their school time because many students in other prefectures are still staying at home.

One boy expressed worry that he might have fallen behind in his studies.