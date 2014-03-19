Kabukicho hosts suspected in purse-snatching incidents
tokyoreporter.com -- May 08
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a pair of bar hosts who are suspected in several purse-snatching incidents in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (May 7).

In March, Koji Sawachi, 24, and Takeshi Hasegawa, 33, allegedly worked together to come up from behind a woman, then 22, on a road in the Okubo areas and natch a backpack containing about 60,000 yen in cash.

As the suspects snatched the bag, the woman was momentarily dragged while she held on, causing a light injury to her head when she struck the ground. The injury required one week to heal, police said.

Sawachi denies the allegations. Meanwhile, Hasegawa admits to the charges, police said.

The suspects work as hosts at clubs in the nearby Kabukicho red-light district. They became persons of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.

Police believe that the suspects were behind four other incidents that took place in the same area in March and April.

東京・新宿区で20代の女性から現金などが入ったリュックサックを奪ってけがをさせたとして、ホストの男2人が逮捕されました。 　ホストクラブ従業員の沢地幸司容疑者（24）と長谷川剛容疑者（33）は3月、新宿区大久保で女性（当時22）から現金約6万円などが入ったリュックサックを奪ったうえ、全治1週間のけがをさせた疑いが持たれています。警視庁によりますと、2人は歩いていた女性の背後から近付き、無理やりリュックサックを奪い取りました。女性ははずみで転倒し、頭を打つなどしました。沢地容疑者は容疑を否認し、長谷川容疑者は容疑を認めているということです。近くでは3月から先月にかけて女性ばかりを狙った同様の事件が他にも4件あり、警視庁は2人が関与したとみて調べています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
May 08
