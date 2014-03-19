Police in Yokohama have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 28-year-old colleague at the barber shop where they both worked.
According to police, Ryuhei Hosoya stabbed his colleague while they were in the office of the barber shop in Konan Ward at around 9:20 a.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then fled.
Police said the incident occurred just before the barber shop opened and there was no one else around. The victim staggered into a real estate office next store and asked one of the staff to call 110.
The victim sustained a stab wound to his left arm, with the blade reaching his lung. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound is not life-threatening but will take about one month to recover from.
Japanese officials warned of more heavy rain on the southwestern island of Kyushu and bolstered search and rescue operations, as the death toll in flood-hit areas reached at least 50 with about a dozen people reported missing. (Global News)
Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 53-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his brother at their residence in Yokohama City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 5). (tokyoreporter.com)
In October of 2019, a 54-year-old man was arrested in a parking lot in Nerima, Tokyo for having two revolvers in his possession. Possession of firearms is a relatively rare crime in Japan anyway, but this case was especially odd due to the fact that each gun was only about 7 centimeters (2.76 inches) long. (soranews24.com)
Photos and videos of submerged houses and cars in torrential rain in southwestern Japan inundated social media on Saturday, with trapped people calling for help and others assuring families and friends of their safety. (Japan Today)