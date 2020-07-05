Aichi man arrested again after having slashed over 1,000 women’s tires to get to know them better
soranews24.com -- Jul 06
Suspect simply can’t stop attempting to meet women in the worst possible way.

On 11 June, a 43-year-old woman exited a supermarket in Higashiura, Aichi Prefecture and drove away in her car. However, she didn’t get far before noticing that her driver’s side rear tire had gone completely flat.

While examining the flat another car drove up. The driver, 32-year-old Yoshito Harada, offered to replace her damaged tire. While a kind gesture from an apparently total stranger, the woman was struck with a sudden case of déjà vu. This is because the exact same thing had happened to her in June of the previous year.

Unsettled by the coincidence, she decided to report the encounter to the police who investigated the matter and found through surveillance camera footage that Harada had slashed her tire in the parking lot of the supermarket. He then followed her car until it pulled over so that he could be the first on the scene to offer help.

According to police, Harada admitted to the crime, saying that he did it in order to meet the woman.

Now, here’s where the plot thickens. As the news of this strange attempt at courtship came out some netizens were reminded of an eerily similar case in 2013. The suspect then was also a man named Yoshito Harada who was 25 at the time and hailed from the same city as this Harada.

Assuming this isn’t a remarkable coincidence, this man was picked up seven years earlier for the exact same misdeed. In fact, during that arrest Harada’s lawyer remarked that he had probably done it about 1,000 times.

Harada avoided prison by compensating the few victims who came forward 30,000 yen (US$279) each. He also agreed to certain monitoring measures such as a GPS tracker that his parents could use to make sure he was staying out of trouble.

It didn’t seem to work, however, and he was picked up again in 2016 after a victim told an acquaintance who also had her tire “fixed” by a 28-year-old man in the same way in 2015. This was the exact same situation that led to his 2013 arrest.

News source: soranews24.com
MORE NEWS
Jul 08
Japan floods: Rescue efforts doubled as heavy rain continues, death toll rises
Japanese officials warned of more heavy rain on the southwestern island of Kyushu and bolstered search and rescue operations, as the death toll in flood-hit areas reached at least 50 with about a dozen people reported missing. (Global News)
Jul 07
Saitama man seriously injures girl in stabbing attack
Yamanashi Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old-man over the alleged stabbing of a girl in her late teens in Nirasaki City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 5). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jul 07
Man fatally stabs older brother in Yokohama
Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 53-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his brother at their residence in Yokohama City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 5). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jul 07
Amending Japanese crime law: names of 18 and 19-year-old criminals to no longer be concealed
From April 2022, the age of majority, or the age one is considered a legal adult, in Japan will lower from 20 to 18. (soranews24.com)
Jul 07
Tokyo man arrested for his very tiny guns
In October of 2019, a 54-year-old man was arrested in a parking lot in Nerima, Tokyo for having two revolvers in his possession. Possession of firearms is a relatively rare crime in Japan anyway, but this case was especially odd due to the fact that each gun was only about 7 centimeters (2.76 inches) long. (soranews24.com)
Jul 07
Local police chief in Japan ticketed for off-duty driving gaffe
The head of the Fukui Prefectural Police in central Japan received a traffic ticket for making an illegal right turn while off duty in May, the police said Monday. (Kyodo)
Jul 06
Barber arrested for attempted murder of colleague
Police in Yokohama have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 28-year-old colleague at the barber shop where they both worked. (Japan Today)
Jul 06
Aichi man arrested again after having slashed over 1,000 women’s tires to get to know them better
Suspect simply can’t stop attempting to meet women in the worst possible way. (soranews24.com)
Jul 06
Images of submerged homes, cars, and rescue calls flood social media
Photos and videos of submerged houses and cars in torrential rain in southwestern Japan inundated social media on Saturday, with trapped people calling for help and others assuring families and friends of their safety. (Japan Today)
Jul 06
Bodies of 4 people found at warehouse fire site
Police in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, say they have found the bodies of four people at the site of a warehouse fire. (NHK)