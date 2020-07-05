Bodies of 4 people found at warehouse fire site
NHK -- Jul 06
Police in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, say they have found the bodies of four people at the site of a warehouse fire.

They believe they are three firefighters and one police officer, who had been unaccounted for after rushing into the building shortly after the fire broke out.

Local firefighting authorities say that shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, they received a report from a security firm that the factory warehouse of a commodities manufacturer, LEC, was on fire in the town of Yoshida.

The fire burned the two-story, 7,000-square-meter warehouse for 16 hours before being extinguished.

The bodies were found on the second floor of the warehouse. Police are trying to identify them.

Three other people were slightly injured with burns.

Police and the Tokyo head office of the company say the warehouse was used to store sponge, sodium bicarbonate and other raw materials.

The office says employees packed raw materials into bags in the warehouse, but that no one was working there at the time of the fire.

Police and firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

The company says nothing spontaneously combustible was stored in the building.

静岡県吉田町で起きた倉庫火災で、倉庫の2階から4人の遺体が発見されました。 　5日午前1時半すぎ、吉田町の「レック静岡」の倉庫から「白煙が出ている」と警備会社から消防に通報がありました。消防などによりますと、火の勢いが弱かった午前2時すぎ、吉田消防署の消防隊員3人と牧之原警察署の巡査長の合わせて4人が現場の状況を確認するため倉庫の1階に入りましたが、15分後に無線が途絶えました。出火から13時間余り経って倉庫の2階部分から4人の遺体が見つかり、警察は不明の4人とみて身元の確認を進めています。倉庫の内部は重量シャッターで仕切られているため消火活動は難航し、半日以上経った今も鎮火していません。 [
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jul 07
Saitama man seriously injures girl in stabbing attack
Yamanashi Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old-man over the alleged stabbing of a girl in her late teens in Nirasaki City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 5). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jul 07
Man fatally stabs older brother in Yokohama
Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 53-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his brother at their residence in Yokohama City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 5). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jul 06
Bodies of 4 people found at warehouse fire site
Police in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, say they have found the bodies of four people at the site of a warehouse fire. (NHK)
Jul 05
Woman suspected in dating site bait-and-switch scam
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman who is suspected of swindling men met through a dating site, reports TBS News (July 3). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jul 03
Over 3,400 students, teachers suffer food poisoning near Tokyo
More than 3,400 elementary and junior high school students and teachers have contracted food poisoning at 15 schools near Tokyo due to school lunches, local authorities said Thursday. (Kyodo)
Jul 03
Tokyo governor asks people to avoid nightlife hubs
Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko has called on people to refrain from visiting nightlife districts where coronavirus infections are on the rise. (NHK)
Jul 03
Japan seeks stoppage of 100 inefficient coal plants in a decade
The Japanese government will urge the closure or suspension of about 100 low-efficiency coal-fired power plants in the country by fiscal year 2030 in the face of international pressure for a transition to greener alternatives. (Nikkei)
Jul 03
Meteor 'fireball' seen, heard in Japan night sky
Night sky watchers say what appeared to be a fireball was seen streaking over wide areas of Japan. (NHK)
Jul 01
New Shinkansen bullet train model makes debut
A new Shinkansen bullet train model, the N700S series, has come into service, with many fans celebrating its rollout. (NHK)
Jun 30
84-year-old woman arrested over murder of 59-year-old son
Police in Seto, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested an 84-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 59-year-old son at their home. (Japan Today)