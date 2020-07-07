Rescue operations continue in Kyushu
NHK -- Jul 08
In southwestern Japan, emergency crews are searching for survivors and assessing the damage after days of torrential rain.

The extreme weather has left dozens of people dead on the island of Kyushu. Weather officials are asking people to remain on alert for landslides and rivers bursting their banks.

In Oita Prefecture, a major river overflowed in the city of Hita. Rescuers are searching for a woman in her 70s after her home was washed away. Authorities say more flooding is expected in several cities along the river.

In Fukuoka, Self-Defense Forces personnel rescued hundreds of residents in the city of Omuta. They had been stranded for hours after houses and other buildings were flooded.

A woman said, "t was scary... the water was up to my neck."

Another woman said, "The water came up to my waist. I was using all of my strength to wade through, but was almost swept away."

Rescue crews in the city found an elderly woman in a submerged house. She was later confirmed dead.

But the worst-hit prefecture is Kumamoto, where more than 50 people have died.

Rivers have flooded in a dozen places. An embankment along the Kuma river has collapsed, and a bridge has been swept away.

Many train and express bus services have been suspended across the region.

Thousands of homes are without electricity.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jul 08
Rescue operations continue in Kyushu
In southwestern Japan, emergency crews are searching for survivors and assessing the damage after days of torrential rain. (NHK)
Jul 08
'Horrifying' new U.S. rules on online college courses leave Japanese students in limbo
In a move that will affect Japanese studying in the U.S., the government there said Monday that international students attending American universities will have to depart the country or transition to another college if their classes are moved entirely online for the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Jul 08
32,000 workers in Japan fired amid pandemic
Japan's labor ministry says over 32,000 workers have been discharged by their employers or faced contract nonrenewal amid the coronavirus pandemic. (NHK)
Jul 07
Japan to further ease virus-triggered rules on big events as planned
Japan will relax its coronavirus-induced rules on holding big events from Friday as planned, boosting the maximum number of people allowed at an indoor venue to 5,000, a minister said Monday. (Kyodo)
Jul 07
Rift widens between Abe and disease experts over coronavirus strategy
Infectious disease experts are feeling a sense of distrust with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s response to the COVID-19 epidemic, amid signs that the disease is beginning to spread again. (Japan Times)
Jul 07
Local police chief in Japan ticketed for off-duty driving gaffe
The head of the Fukui Prefectural Police in central Japan received a traffic ticket for making an illegal right turn while off duty in May, the police said Monday. (Kyodo)
Jul 06
Governor Koike Yuriko wins second term
Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko has won a second term after Sunday's voting. Koike laid out what she wants to accomplish over the coming years. She said her most urgent priority is fighting the coronavirus. (NHK)
Jul 06
34 confirmed dead or missing after heavy rain in southwestern Japan
About 34 people are either confirmed or feared dead -- including 14 at a nursing home -- after torrential rain in Japan triggered massive floods and mudslides, authorities said Sunday. (Japan Today)
Jul 06
Local gov'ts worry over virus spread at shelters after torrential rain
Local governments fretted over the coronavirus spread as they opened shelters for evacuees from the torrential rain in southwestern Japan on Saturday, aiming to ensure social distancing and take proper sanitary measures. (Japan Today)
Jul 06
Tokyo Disney Resort takes on social distancing
Tokyo Disney Resort reopened on Wednesday after a four-month suspension due to the coronavirus, but the number of attractions was limited, and visitors were kept at less than 20% of pre-pandemic levels. (Nikkei)