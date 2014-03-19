Yamanashi Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old-man over the alleged stabbing of a girl in her late teens in Nirasaki City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 5).

At around 9:35 a.m. on Sunday, Mikio Fukushima, a company employee, allegedly used a knife to slash the left side of the girl’s neck inside his vehicle in a parking lot.

The girl suffered serious injuries that will require one month to heal, police said.

After the incident, the girl fled the car. A passerby then saw her and alerted police.

Fukushima is a resident of Honjo City, Saitama Prefecture. Police said that he has been acquainted with the victim for an extended period, according to TV Asahi (July 5).

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, the suspect provided police with incoherent responses to their questions.

山梨県韮崎市で10代後半の少女の首をナイフで刺して殺害しようとしたとして40歳の男が逮捕されました。 埼玉県本庄市の自称・会社員、福島幹雄容疑者（40）は5日午前9時半ごろ、韮崎市にある駐車場の自分の車の中で山梨県内の10代後半の少女の首をナイフで刺して殺害しようとした疑いが持たれています。少女は全治1カ月の大けがをしました。警察によりますと、車から逃げ出した少女を通り掛かった人が見つけて通報し、現場に駆け付けた警察官が福島容疑者を逮捕しました。2人は以前から面識があったということですが、福島容疑者は取り調べに対して曖昧（あいまい）な供述をしています。警察は事件に至った経緯などを調べています。