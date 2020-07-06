In October of 2019, a 54-year-old man was arrested in a parking lot in Nerima, Tokyo for having two revolvers in his possession. Possession of firearms is a relatively rare crime in Japan anyway, but this case was especially odd due to the fact that each gun was only about 7 centimeters (2.76 inches) long.
The police were tipped off by customs officials in a Kawasaki post office who noticed small amounts of gunpowder in a package from the USA that was addressed to the suspect. After being caught slightly red-handed, the man admitted to purchasing the puny pistols, claiming, “I had them for self-defense.”
It would seem that the reason charges are only being pressed now is that the police weren’t clear whether these revolvers were technically weapons. But after investigating them, they were judged to have “lethal force.”
Japanese officials warned of more heavy rain on the southwestern island of Kyushu and bolstered search and rescue operations, as the death toll in flood-hit areas reached at least 50 with about a dozen people reported missing. (Global News)
Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 53-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his brother at their residence in Yokohama City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 5). (tokyoreporter.com)
In October of 2019, a 54-year-old man was arrested in a parking lot in Nerima, Tokyo for having two revolvers in his possession. Possession of firearms is a relatively rare crime in Japan anyway, but this case was especially odd due to the fact that each gun was only about 7 centimeters (2.76 inches) long. (soranews24.com)
Photos and videos of submerged houses and cars in torrential rain in southwestern Japan inundated social media on Saturday, with trapped people calling for help and others assuring families and friends of their safety. (Japan Today)