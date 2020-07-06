Japanese automakers resume overseas production
NHK -- Jul 07
Japanese automakers are moving beyond the plant shutdowns stemming from the coronavirus. They've brought most of their overseas facilities back online as they gear up for recovering demand.

The companies have been gradually reopening their plants mainly in Europe and the US since May.

Many governments eased restrictions and automakers were able to resolve parts shortages. Toyota resumed operations at plants in Brazil and Portugal between late June and early July. Only facilities in Venezuela remain offline.

Nissan has resumed production at all overseas plants except for those in South Africa.

Honda meanwhile has brought its overseas facilities back online except for Indonesia and Brazil. Meanwhile Mitsubishi and Suzuki have restarted operations at all overseas plants.

The total production of Japanese automakers in China has so far exceeded last year's figure, pointing to a recovery.

But automobile demand in other parts of the world has not yet returned to its original level.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jul 08
Deadly Japan floods halt factories across industrial base Kyushu
Torrential rains in southwestern Japan forced more plants to close Tuesday as floodwaters poured into factories, knocked out power and threatened to cover roads. (Nikkei)
Jul 08
32,000 workers in Japan fired amid pandemic
Japan's labor ministry says over 32,000 workers have been discharged by their employers or faced contract nonrenewal amid the coronavirus pandemic. (NHK)
Jul 08
5 common mistakes people do when selling a vehicle
Whenever people want to sell their car for any reason, they wish to go through the process of selling as smoothly as possible. During this marketing process of their car, people make common mistakes again and again that costs them in the low-profit margin. Enlisted below are 5 common mistakes done by the people in selling their vehicle. (newsonjapan.com)
Jul 07
Japanese automakers resume overseas production
Japanese automakers are moving beyond the plant shutdowns stemming from the coronavirus. They've brought most of their overseas facilities back online as they gear up for recovering demand. (NHK)
Jul 05
Panasonic to exit cash registers in pursuit of higher margins
Panasonic is leaving the cash register business within the fiscal year ending March 2021, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Jul 05
Is Tokyo's financial moment finally here?
A long-time plan to develop Tokyo as a major international financial center is getting a new twist -- prompting skeptics to reassess their views. (Nikkei)
Jul 04
Business sentiment rises first time in nine months as Japan reopens
Business sentiment improved for the first time in nine months in June, thanks to the resumption of economic activity nationwide, credit research company Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Friday. (Japan Times)
Jul 04
Pilots on trial over Ghosn escape released from Turkish jail
A Turkish judge on Friday released pending trial the four pilots and an aviation company manager accused of aiding former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from criminal custody in Japan. (Nikkei)
Jul 04
Japan pandemic jobless data masks woe of millions, experts say
Many countries would welcome an unemployment rate of “only” 4 percent, with the luxury of having more jobs than jobseekers. (Japan Times)
Jul 04
Japan's pension investments take record loss
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund says it posted a record loss for the January-March quarter as share prices plummeted worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic. (NHK)