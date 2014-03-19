The head of the Fukui Prefectural Police in central Japan received a traffic ticket for making an illegal right turn while off duty in May, the police said Monday.
Ryota Seijo has admitted to the traffic violation and paid a fine of 7,000 yen ($65). In a statement released through the prefectural police, the police chief said, "As the top officer in charge of cracking down (on traffic violations), I apologize to the local residents."
According to the police, Seijo made the turn at a place where right turns are prohibited while driving his vehicle in the city of Fukui to go shopping in May.
In a move that will affect Japanese studying in the U.S., the government there said Monday that international students attending American universities will have to depart the country or transition to another college if their classes are moved entirely online for the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko has won a second term after Sunday's voting. Koike laid out what she wants to accomplish over the coming years. She said her most urgent priority is fighting the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Local governments fretted over the coronavirus spread as they opened shelters for evacuees from the torrential rain in southwestern Japan on Saturday, aiming to ensure social distancing and take proper sanitary measures.
(Japan Today)
Tokyo Disney Resort reopened on Wednesday after a four-month suspension due to the coronavirus, but the number of attractions was limited, and visitors were kept at less than 20% of pre-pandemic levels. (Nikkei)