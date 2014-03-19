The head of the Fukui Prefectural Police in central Japan received a traffic ticket for making an illegal right turn while off duty in May, the police said Monday.

Ryota Seijo has admitted to the traffic violation and paid a fine of 7,000 yen ($65). In a statement released through the prefectural police, the police chief said, "As the top officer in charge of cracking down (on traffic violations), I apologize to the local residents."

According to the police, Seijo made the turn at a place where right turns are prohibited while driving his vehicle in the city of Fukui to go shopping in May.