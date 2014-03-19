Meteorological Agency issues highest alert for heavy rain for Fukuoka, Nagasaki and Saga
NHK -- Jul 07
Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued a heavy rain emergency warning for parts of Fukuoka, Saga, and Nagasaki prefectures in the country's southwestern region of Kyushu. The warning is the highest level on the agency's scale.

The prefectures are experiencing rainfall that hasn't been seen in several decades.

Officials say that serious damage from flooding and landslides is likely.

Officials are urging people in the area to flee to buildings with strong foundations if it's too dangerous to go to an emergency shelter.

If residents can't leave their homes, they're advised to stay on higher floors, on the opposite side of any nearby slopes.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jul 08
Rescue operations continue in Kyushu
In southwestern Japan, emergency crews are searching for survivors and assessing the damage after days of torrential rain. (NHK)
Jul 08
'Horrifying' new U.S. rules on online college courses leave Japanese students in limbo
In a move that will affect Japanese studying in the U.S., the government there said Monday that international students attending American universities will have to depart the country or transition to another college if their classes are moved entirely online for the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Jul 08
Japan floods: Rescue efforts doubled as heavy rain continues, death toll rises
Japanese officials warned of more heavy rain on the southwestern island of Kyushu and bolstered search and rescue operations, as the death toll in flood-hit areas reached at least 50 with about a dozen people reported missing. (Global News)
Jul 08
Deadly Japan floods halt factories across industrial base Kyushu
Torrential rains in southwestern Japan forced more plants to close Tuesday as floodwaters poured into factories, knocked out power and threatened to cover roads. (Nikkei)
Jul 08
Japan to consider easing travel curbs for Tokyo Olympic athletes
Japan will consider easing travel restrictions for athletes from abroad for next year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in a bid to hold the Summer Games even if the global coronavirus pandemic is not completely under control by then, several sources close to the matter said Tuesday. (Kyodo)
Jul 08
Universal Studios Japan to open 'Doraemon' ride on Aug. 4
Universal Studios Japan is scheduled to open a new attraction themed after the “Doraemon” anime series on Aug. 4. (Japan Times)
Jul 08
32,000 workers in Japan fired amid pandemic
Japan's labor ministry says over 32,000 workers have been discharged by their employers or faced contract nonrenewal amid the coronavirus pandemic. (NHK)
Jul 07
Meteorological Agency issues highest alert for heavy rain for Fukuoka, Nagasaki and Saga
Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued a heavy rain emergency warning for parts of Fukuoka, Saga, and Nagasaki prefectures in the country's southwestern region of Kyushu. The warning is the highest level on the agency's scale. (NHK)
Jul 07
Saitama man seriously injures girl in stabbing attack
Yamanashi Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old-man over the alleged stabbing of a girl in her late teens in Nirasaki City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 5). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jul 07
Japan to further ease virus-triggered rules on big events as planned
Japan will relax its coronavirus-induced rules on holding big events from Friday as planned, boosting the maximum number of people allowed at an indoor venue to 5,000, a minister said Monday. (Kyodo)