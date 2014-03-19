Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued a heavy rain emergency warning for parts of Fukuoka, Saga, and Nagasaki prefectures in the country's southwestern region of Kyushu. The warning is the highest level on the agency's scale.
The prefectures are experiencing rainfall that hasn't been seen in several decades.
Officials say that serious damage from flooding and landslides is likely.
Officials are urging people in the area to flee to buildings with strong foundations if it's too dangerous to go to an emergency shelter.
If residents can't leave their homes, they're advised to stay on higher floors, on the opposite side of any nearby slopes.
