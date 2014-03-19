Universal Studios Japan is scheduled to open a new attraction themed after the “Doraemon” anime series on Aug. 4.

The roller coaster, Stand By Me Doraemon 2 XR Ride, will be open for a limited time in Osaka until Jan. 6, 2021, park operator USJ LLC said Monday.

The ride marks USJ’s first time hosting an attraction based on the Doraemon franchise.

The roller coaster ride incorporates the movie “Stand By Me Doraemon 2,” which was scheduled to premiere on Aug. 7, but has been pushed back because of COVID-19. Riders wearing virtual reality goggles explore the Doraemon world with characters in the show.