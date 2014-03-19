Universal Studios Japan is scheduled to open a new attraction themed after the “Doraemon” anime series on Aug. 4.
The roller coaster, Stand By Me Doraemon 2 XR Ride, will be open for a limited time in Osaka until Jan. 6, 2021, park operator USJ LLC said Monday.
The ride marks USJ’s first time hosting an attraction based on the Doraemon franchise.
The roller coaster ride incorporates the movie “Stand By Me Doraemon 2,” which was scheduled to premiere on Aug. 7, but has been pushed back because of COVID-19. Riders wearing virtual reality goggles explore the Doraemon world with characters in the show.
In a move that will affect Japanese studying in the U.S., the government there said Monday that international students attending American universities will have to depart the country or transition to another college if their classes are moved entirely online for the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Japanese officials warned of more heavy rain on the southwestern island of Kyushu and bolstered search and rescue operations, as the death toll in flood-hit areas reached at least 50 with about a dozen people reported missing. (Global News)
Japan will consider easing travel restrictions for athletes from abroad for next year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in a bid to hold the Summer Games even if the global coronavirus pandemic is not completely under control by then, several sources close to the matter said Tuesday. (Kyodo)
Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued a heavy rain emergency warning for parts of Fukuoka, Saga, and Nagasaki prefectures in the country's southwestern region of Kyushu. The warning is the highest level on the agency's scale. (NHK)