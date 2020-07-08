Japanese authorities reported Wednesday that 157 more people have been infected with the coronavirus.
That includes one person in the southwestern prefecture of Okinawa, which hadn't confirmed any cases in more than two months.
The minister in charge of the coronavirus response says the situation in the country is becoming more serious.
Economic Revitalization Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi said, "In a certain percentage of these cases, the route of infection is unknown. Also the number of older people with the virus is gradually increasing. We need to deal with this state of affairs with a sense of crisis."
However, Nishimura added that so far, there is no need to declare another state of emergency.
Seventy-five of the infections reported on Wednesday are in Tokyo. It's the first time in a week that the number of daily cases has fallen below a hundred in the capital.
Pounding rain that already caused deadly floods in southern Japan was moving northeast Wednesday, battering large areas of Japan's main island, swelling more rivers, triggering mudslides and destroying houses and roads. At least 58 people have died in several days of flooding. (Japan Today)
Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan Motor Co chairman, wired $862,500 last year to a company managed by one of the two men who later helped him escape from Japan, U.S. prosecutors said in a Tuesday court filing. (Japan Today)
In a move that will affect Japanese studying in the U.S., the government there said Monday that international students attending American universities will have to depart the country or transition to another college if their classes are moved entirely online for the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko has won a second term after Sunday's voting. Koike laid out what she wants to accomplish over the coming years. She said her most urgent priority is fighting the coronavirus.
(NHK)