Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including a student at Joshibi College of Art and Design, over the alleged spraying of graffiti in Shibuya Ward, reports Fuji News Network (July 8).
At around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the three suspects allegedly used black and white paint to spray text and an exclamation point on a concrete wall near JR Ebisu Station.
Upon their apprehension, the suspects were in possession of 10 cans of spray paint.
Police are investigating whether the suspects were behind other incidents.
