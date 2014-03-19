Art student among trio accused of spraying graffiti in Shibuya
tokyoreporter.com -- Jul 09
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including a student at Joshibi College of Art and Design, over the alleged spraying of graffiti in Shibuya Ward, reports Fuji News Network (July 8).

At around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the three suspects allegedly used black and white paint to spray text and an exclamation point on a concrete wall near JR Ebisu Station.

Upon their apprehension, the suspects were in possession of 10 cans of spray paint.

Police are investigating whether the suspects were behind other incidents.

