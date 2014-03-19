Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record daily high of 224; 80 percent in their 20s, 30s
Japan Today -- Jul 10
The number of new daily coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a single-day record of 224 on Thursday, the metropolitan government said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said about 80% of the new coronavirus cases were among people in their 20s and 30s, Reuters reported. Suga also said there was no need to reintroduce a state of emergency.

The record follows the confirmation of 75 new coronavirus infections the previous day in the capital, dropping to double digits for the first time in seven days.

"The medical system is presently not under a strain," health minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters in response to the latest figure.

Tokyo has been striving to stem a rebound in infections since a nationwide state of emergency was lifted in late May. The pace of increase in virus infections in Japan had slowed after new cases in the capital peaked at the previous high of 206 on April 17.

The number of confirmed cases related to nightlife establishments has risen recently, particularly in Ikebukuro, a major commercial and entertainment district in Tokyo, and the Kabukicho area in the Shinjuku district, according to officials.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said about 3,400 people who work in nightlife areas were being tested a day and that the number will be increased to 10,000 per day. She said the metropolitan government plans to extend financial assistance to nightclubs and other facilities in those areas if they suspend operations at the request of authorities due to group infections.

Koike has also requested residents to refrain from nonessential travel to other prefectures amid growing concern over a second wave of infections.

Jul 10
