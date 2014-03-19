Woman who left daughter, 3, to die in residence blocked escape with furniture
A 24-year-old woman in custody after she caused the death of her 3-year-old daughter by leaving her alone at their residence for more than one week barricaded her inside with furniture, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (July 9).

According to police, Saki Kakehashi, a 24-year-old bar employee, allegedly left her daughter Noa alone at the residence in Ota Ward between June 5 and 13 while she was in Kagoshima Prefecture with her boyfriend.

At around 3:55 p.m. on June 13, Kakehashi telephoned emergency services to report that Noa was not breathing. Personnel arriving at the residence transported the girl to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

In the latest development, police said on Thursday that Kakehashi barricaded Noa inside a room with a sofa blocking the door so that she could not get out. “I thought it would be dangerous if she got into the kitchen,” the suspect told police.

Saki Kakehashi (Twitter)

Dehydration and hunger

Earlier this week, police said that the results of an autopsy revealed that Noa died due to dehydration and hunger.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of negligence as a guardian resulting in death on Tuesday, Kakehashi admitted to the allegations. “I didn’t think [she would] die. I thought [she would be] fine,” the suspect was quoted. She was sent to prosecutors on Thursday.

Police also previously said that the suspect also visited her boyfriend in Kagoshima for three days in May, during which time she also abandoned Noa.

Also on Thursday, police said that Kakehashi waited a full hour after finding Noa to not be breathing before alerting emergency services.

After she made the call, the suspect apparently used unspecified means to try to take her life. She was then hospitalized. Police arrested her upon her release on Tuesday.

「居間のドアをソファでふさいで外出した」。交際相手と会うために3歳の娘を1週間以上、放置して死なせたとして母親が9日に送検されました。なぜ我が子の育児を放棄してしまうのでしょうか。「ネグレクト」について考えます。 　梯沙希容疑者（24）：「居間のドアをソファでふさぎ、開けられないようにして外出した」 　梯沙希容疑者は先月、自宅で長女の稀華ちゃん3歳に十分な食事を与えずに放置して死亡させた疑いが持たれています。捜査関係者によりますと、梯容疑者は自宅に稀華ちゃんだけを残して8日間にわたり、知人男性に会うため鹿児島県に行っていました。「エアコンはつけていた」「お茶や食事を置いていった」。梯容疑者はそう話しているといいますが、3歳の子どもが何日も何日も1人で食事ができるのでしょうか・・・。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
