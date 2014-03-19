Japan will tighten its criteria for supporting exports of coal-fired power plants amid criticism that the practice goes against global efforts to curb global warming.
Japan has backed coal-fired power generation projects via such entities as the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
The government's conventional stance is that if a foreign country has no choice but to turn to coal as its energy source, Tokyo will extend assistance for the installation of cutting-edge power generation facilities based on the country's request.
Energy-scarce Japan is the only nation among the Group of Seven countries pushing coal-fired power plants.
Faced with mounting global criticism, the government is taking a fresh look at its heavy dependence on coal-fired power generation, which is used to meet about a third of energy needs in Japan where most nuclear power plants remain offline after the 2011 crisis at the Fukushima No. 1 complex.
