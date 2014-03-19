Japan to tighten export criteria for coal-fired power plants
Japan Times -- Jul 10
Japan will tighten its criteria for supporting exports of coal-fired power plants amid criticism that the practice goes against global efforts to curb global warming.

Japan has backed coal-fired power generation projects via such entities as the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The government's conventional stance is that if a foreign country has no choice but to turn to coal as its energy source, Tokyo will extend assistance for the installation of cutting-edge power generation facilities based on the country's request.

Energy-scarce Japan is the only nation among the Group of Seven countries pushing coal-fired power plants.

Faced with mounting global criticism, the government is taking a fresh look at its heavy dependence on coal-fired power generation, which is used to meet about a third of energy needs in Japan where most nuclear power plants remain offline after the 2011 crisis at the Fukushima No. 1 complex.

政府は石炭火力発電所の新たな輸出について要件を厳しくし、原則として支援しない方針を固めました。 　石炭火力発電の輸出について、政府はこれまで経済的な事情で石炭をエネルギー源とせざるを得ない国で、効率の高い日本の技術を求めているなどの要件を満たせば支援する方針を取っています。しかし、国際社会からは「地球温暖化対策に逆行する」などの批判を受けてきました。そこで政府はこの方針を見直し、9日夕方の会議で新たな石炭火力発電の輸出は今後、支援しない原則を打ち出す見通しです。ただし、輸出先の国の脱炭素に向けた明確な方針や高い発電効率など、要件を満たせば輸出は可能だとしています。
