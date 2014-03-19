The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee will issue ticket refunds to people unable to attend the games due to their one-year postponement, sources close to the matter said Thursday.
Organizers have sold about 4.48 million tickets for the Olympics and roughly 970,000 for the Paralympics through the official ticketing website. The games are slated to open in Japan next July after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
In principle, tickets that have already been purchased are valid for next summer's games, but consideration will be given to spectators who are unable to attend as a result of the delay.
Also, sources confirmed Wednesday that organizers are on track to secure all the venues originally planned for use this summer, before the pandemic halted major sporting events across the world.
The first competition of the Olympics is expected to be softball in Fukushima Prefecture two days prior to the opening ceremony as originally planned.
The local organizers plan to make a report to the International Olympic Committee's general assembly on July 17.
A 24-year-old woman in custody after she caused the death of her 3-year-old daughter by leaving her alone at their residence for more than one week barricaded her inside with furniture, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (July 9). (tokyoreporter.com)
The tourism industry in Japan came to a screeching halt earlier this year with the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, as pretty much the whole country stayed home for both cherry blossom season and the Golden Week vacation period, two of the spring’s busiest travel periods. (soranews24.com)
Pounding rain that already caused deadly floods in southern Japan was moving northeast Wednesday, battering large areas of Japan's main island, swelling more rivers, triggering mudslides and destroying houses and roads. At least 58 people have died in several days of flooding. (Japan Today)
Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan Motor Co chairman, wired $862,500 last year to a company managed by one of the two men who later helped him escape from Japan, U.S. prosecutors said in a Tuesday court filing. (Japan Today)
In a move that will affect Japanese studying in the U.S., the government there said Monday that international students attending American universities will have to depart the country or transition to another college if their classes are moved entirely online for the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)