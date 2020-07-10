People in many parts of Japan are preparing for a wet and possibly dangerous weekend as weather officials warn of more heavy rain. The extreme weather has left more than 60 people dead and over a dozen missing over the past week.
Heavy rain continues to pound parts of the southwestern island of Kyushu due to a seasonal rain front hovering over Japan.
The region has borne the brunt of the damage.
Flooded rivers inundated thousands of buildings including hospitals and clinics.
The water reached a height of 2.5 meters inside Kuma hospital, damaging radiological equipment and patients' records.
The bad weather has been hampering emergency medical workers.
When helicopters cannot be used, they have to transport people by land. They also have to take precautions against the coronavirus.
People at evacuation shelters also have to heed the risk of infection.
More than 11,000 houses have been flooded or damaged across Japan. Officials are still trying to get a full picture of the destruction.
Prime Minister Abe Shinzo says police, firefighters and Self-Defense Force personnel have rescued more than 2,300 people.
He said, "I want officials to do all they can to save lives, search for missing people and help those who live in areas cut off by the disaster."
Abe says the central government plans to provide local authorities with funds to help them rebuild affected areas.
People in many parts of Japan are preparing for a wet and possibly dangerous weekend as weather officials warn of more heavy rain. The extreme weather has left more than 60 people dead and over a dozen missing over the past week.
(NHK)
Officials in Tokyo are dealing with a jump in coronavirus infections. The number of new cases has now topped 200 for two days in a row. It's the first time that's happened since the start of the pandemic.
(NHK)
Tokyo has been seeing a resurgence of coronavirus infections since the start of the month, with several days in a row of over 100 new cases and the most recent daily figure, announced on July 9, hitting 224, the highest ever for the capital. With that background, it’s to a mixed response that Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward has announced a new coronavirus response program. (soranews24.com)
A 24-year-old woman in custody after she caused the death of her 3-year-old daughter by leaving her alone at their residence for more than one week barricaded her inside with furniture, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (July 9). (tokyoreporter.com)
The tourism industry in Japan came to a screeching halt earlier this year with the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, as pretty much the whole country stayed home for both cherry blossom season and the Golden Week vacation period, two of the spring’s busiest travel periods. (soranews24.com)
The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee will issue ticket refunds to people unable to attend the games due to their one-year postponement, sources close to the matter said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Pounding rain that already caused deadly floods in southern Japan was moving northeast Wednesday, battering large areas of Japan's main island, swelling more rivers, triggering mudslides and destroying houses and roads. At least 58 people have died in several days of flooding. (Japan Today)