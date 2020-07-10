Japan's three major convenience-store operators are reporting a sharp drop in profits, as the coronavirus keeps customers at home.

The Lawson group saw operating profit fall 81.6 percent for March to May from the same period a year earlier to around 24 million dollars.

FamilyMart's profit fell 54 percent to 84 million dollars. Seven-Eleven Japan was down 13.3 percent to about 487 million dollars.

The companies say a drop in business due to emergency measures during the period forced them to close stores and shorten operating hours. The decline in sales was especially sharp at outlets in office districts and resort areas.