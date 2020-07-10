Despite the surge of new cases in Japan, sports fans were allowed to return to stadiums starting Friday.

The move comes as the government eases restrictions on attendance at major events.

At five pro baseball games across the country, teams welcomed back fans.

Organizers are letting up to 5,000 people into stadiums.

Fans must follow strict precautions, with temperature checks and the use of hand sanitizer required.

But that didn't seem to bother most.

One fan said, "I can finally come here to watch games. I'm so excited!" Another said, "I'm so happy to be able to cheer on the players."

At the home of the Chiba Lotte Marines, fans are no longer packed in. They're not allowed to shout or sing songs, or even pick up a foul ball.

But spectators can still clap and beat small instruments.

Organizers of professional baseball and soccer leagues will allow more fans into stadiums starting from next month, unless the government changes the restrictions.