With just over a year to go until the Tokyo Olympics, medical experts say the event could pose a grave health risk to the public, predicting that few people will have coronavirus antibodies and that vaccines will not be widely available. (Japan Times)
The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee will issue ticket refunds to people unable to attend the games due to their one-year postponement, sources close to the matter said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Japan will consider easing travel restrictions for athletes from abroad for next year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in a bid to hold the Summer Games even if the global coronavirus pandemic is not completely under control by then, several sources close to the matter said Tuesday. (Kyodo)
A wide-ranging survey conducted by the Japan News Network (JNN) found that 77 percent of those questioned said that the Tokyo Olympics "cannot be held" next year, it was announced on Monday. (Japan Today)
The top J1 division of Japan's professional soccer league, J.League, which postponed all official matches in February in response to the coronavirus outbreak, has resumed play without spectators.
(NHK)