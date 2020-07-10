The operator of Muji stores announced on Friday that its US unit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, joining a list of retailers that have collapsed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese company Ryohin Keikaku, which operates home goods chain Muji, runs 18 stores in the US. It entered the US market in 2006.

The American unit had annual sales of about 100 million dollars.

The stores have been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic.

It had total debt of 64 million dollars at the time of the bankruptcy filing.

In the US, Brooks Brothers, a clothier with 200-year history, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, also a victim of the crisis.