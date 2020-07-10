Japan's science ministry and the US space agency NASA have agreed to discuss cooperation plans that could lead to Japanese astronauts visiting the moon.
Science minister Hagiuda Koichi and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine held a virtual meeting on Friday, Japan time, and signed a joint declaration of intent for discussing Japan's contributions to the US-led Artemis program.
NASA plans to use the "Gateway" space station for sustainable exploration of the lunar surface. It aims to achieve the program's first human landing, including the first woman on the moon, by 2024.
The two sides will discuss four areas in detail. Topics include the number of Japanese crew members on the Gateway, cargo delivery by Japanese spacecraft, and the development of a manned lunar rover.
Government sources say a Japanese astronaut could set foot on the moon in the late 2020s, and that nearly 2 billion dollars will be needed by the end of fiscal 2026 to fund projects in the four areas.
People in many parts of Japan are preparing for a wet and possibly dangerous weekend as weather officials warn of more heavy rain. The extreme weather has left more than 60 people dead and over a dozen missing over the past week.
(NHK)
Officials in Tokyo are dealing with a jump in coronavirus infections. The number of new cases has now topped 200 for two days in a row. It's the first time that's happened since the start of the pandemic.
(NHK)
Tokyo has been seeing a resurgence of coronavirus infections since the start of the month, with several days in a row of over 100 new cases and the most recent daily figure, announced on July 9, hitting 224, the highest ever for the capital. With that background, it’s to a mixed response that Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward has announced a new coronavirus response program. (soranews24.com)
A 24-year-old woman in custody after she caused the death of her 3-year-old daughter by leaving her alone at their residence for more than one week barricaded her inside with furniture, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (July 9). (tokyoreporter.com)
The tourism industry in Japan came to a screeching halt earlier this year with the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, as pretty much the whole country stayed home for both cherry blossom season and the Golden Week vacation period, two of the spring’s busiest travel periods. (soranews24.com)
The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee will issue ticket refunds to people unable to attend the games due to their one-year postponement, sources close to the matter said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Pounding rain that already caused deadly floods in southern Japan was moving northeast Wednesday, battering large areas of Japan's main island, swelling more rivers, triggering mudslides and destroying houses and roads. At least 58 people have died in several days of flooding. (Japan Today)