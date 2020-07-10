Japan's science ministry and the US space agency NASA have agreed to discuss cooperation plans that could lead to Japanese astronauts visiting the moon.

Science minister Hagiuda Koichi and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine held a virtual meeting on Friday, Japan time, and signed a joint declaration of intent for discussing Japan's contributions to the US-led Artemis program.

NASA plans to use the "Gateway" space station for sustainable exploration of the lunar surface. It aims to achieve the program's first human landing, including the first woman on the moon, by 2024.

The two sides will discuss four areas in detail. Topics include the number of Japanese crew members on the Gateway, cargo delivery by Japanese spacecraft, and the development of a manned lunar rover.

Government sources say a Japanese astronaut could set foot on the moon in the late 2020s, and that nearly 2 billion dollars will be needed by the end of fiscal 2026 to fund projects in the four areas.

アメリカが進める月探査計画の中で日本人宇宙飛行士が月面に降り立つため、前提となる取り決めを文部科学省とＮＡＳＡ＝アメリカ航空宇宙局が策定することになりました。関係者によりますと、日本人宇宙飛行士が月面に降り立つとすれば、2020年代後半が想定されているということで、今後、予算が確保できるかなど具体的な検討が本格化することになります。