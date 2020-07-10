Absolutely no tools, tape, or glue required for construction.
Tochigi Prefecture’s Takamura Co. specializes in processed corrugated cardboard products, and a lot of their lineup consists of packing materials, with boxes of various shapes and sizes for personal or commercial use. But what’s getting attention these days aren’t Takamura’s items for holding stuff, but for housing people.
With the coronavirus pandemic creating a sudden need to keep people quarantined from the general population during testing and observation, Takamura is offering what it calls the Cardboard Partition Series. Made of reinforced cardboard, each room is a 2.322-meter (7.618-foot) square with 1.95-meter-high walls, helping maintain social distancing from others in order to lessen the chance of coronavirus transmission. A curtain door provides some extra privacy, and a cardboard beam that stretches across one corner of the interior even provides a rack on which to hang clothes (on cardboard hangers, naturally).
Jul 11
Absolutely no tools, tape, or glue required for construction. (soranews24.com)
Jul 10
A 24-year-old woman in custody after she caused the death of her 3-year-old daughter by leaving her alone at their residence for more than one week barricaded her inside with furniture, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (July 9). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jul 09
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including a student at Joshibi College of Art and Design, over the alleged spraying of graffiti in Shibuya Ward, reports Fuji News Network (July 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jul 09
A police officer fatally shot himself in Chiyoda Ward early Wednesday in an apparent suicide, police said, reports NHK (July 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jul 09
Popular rapper Kan a.k.a. Gami, who is out on bail after being accused of possessing marijuana earlier this year, has been arrested again for the same crime, police said, reports Sports Nippon (July 7). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jul 09
There is simply no denying that Japan has always been a technological leader. (newsonjapan.com)
Jul 09
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly leaving her 3-year-old daughter alone at their residence for more than one week, resulting in her death, reports NHK (July 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jul 08
In southwestern Japan, emergency crews are searching for survivors and assessing the damage after days of torrential rain. (NHK)
Jul 08
Japanese officials warned of more heavy rain on the southwestern island of Kyushu and bolstered search and rescue operations, as the death toll in flood-hit areas reached at least 50 with about a dozen people reported missing. (Global News)
Jul 07
Yamanashi Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old-man over the alleged stabbing of a girl in her late teens in Nirasaki City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 5). (tokyoreporter.com)