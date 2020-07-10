Absolutely no tools, tape, or glue required for construction.

Tochigi Prefecture’s Takamura Co. specializes in processed corrugated cardboard products, and a lot of their lineup consists of packing materials, with boxes of various shapes and sizes for personal or commercial use. But what’s getting attention these days aren’t Takamura’s items for holding stuff, but for housing people.

With the coronavirus pandemic creating a sudden need to keep people quarantined from the general population during testing and observation, Takamura is offering what it calls the Cardboard Partition Series. Made of reinforced cardboard, each room is a 2.322-meter (7.618-foot) square with 1.95-meter-high walls, helping maintain social distancing from others in order to lessen the chance of coronavirus transmission. A curtain door provides some extra privacy, and a cardboard beam that stretches across one corner of the interior even provides a rack on which to hang clothes (on cardboard hangers, naturally).