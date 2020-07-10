A group of researchers in Japan say their clinical study of the anti-flu drug Avigan, a candidate for treating COVID-19, could not confirm statistical significance regarding its effectiveness.
Researchers at institutes including Fujita Health University in Aichi Prefecture conducted the study from March to check the drug's effectiveness and safety.
Professor Doi Yohei at the university published the results of the study in an online news conference on Friday.
The researchers used Avigan on 88 patients infected with the virus and having mild or no symptoms.
The patients were divided into two groups. One was given Avigan from the first day for up to 10 days. The other was given the drug from the sixth day.
The researchers say the results show that as of the sixth day, the virus was not detected in 66.7 percent of the patients in the group given Avigan from the start.
The figure was 56.1 percent for the group on which the drug was not used in the first five days.
The study also shows that it took an average of 2.1 days for the temperatures of those in the first group to return to normal. For those in the second group, it took 3.2 days.
The researchers say they found that patients given the drug from the first day showed no sign of the virus and returned to normal temperature sooner than those who were not.
Although the researchers could not confirm statistical significance regarding the drug's effectiveness, Doi said the results show the drug caused improvement sooner. They also said they found no serious side effects.
Doi said he will offer the data to the government if requested.
People in many parts of Japan are preparing for a wet and possibly dangerous weekend as weather officials warn of more heavy rain. The extreme weather has left more than 60 people dead and over a dozen missing over the past week.
(NHK)
Officials in Tokyo are dealing with a jump in coronavirus infections. The number of new cases has now topped 200 for two days in a row. It's the first time that's happened since the start of the pandemic.
(NHK)
Tokyo has been seeing a resurgence of coronavirus infections since the start of the month, with several days in a row of over 100 new cases and the most recent daily figure, announced on July 9, hitting 224, the highest ever for the capital. With that background, it’s to a mixed response that Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward has announced a new coronavirus response program. (soranews24.com)
A 24-year-old woman in custody after she caused the death of her 3-year-old daughter by leaving her alone at their residence for more than one week barricaded her inside with furniture, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (July 9). (tokyoreporter.com)
The tourism industry in Japan came to a screeching halt earlier this year with the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, as pretty much the whole country stayed home for both cherry blossom season and the Golden Week vacation period, two of the spring’s busiest travel periods. (soranews24.com)
The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee will issue ticket refunds to people unable to attend the games due to their one-year postponement, sources close to the matter said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Pounding rain that already caused deadly floods in southern Japan was moving northeast Wednesday, battering large areas of Japan's main island, swelling more rivers, triggering mudslides and destroying houses and roads. At least 58 people have died in several days of flooding. (Japan Today)