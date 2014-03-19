Tokyo reported on Saturday 206 new coronavirus infections, topping the 200 mark for the third straight day, an official said.
The single-day figure is down from the record of 243 set Friday, when Japan relaxed its guidelines for holding large sporting and other events, despite rising fears over a second wave of infections.
Tokyo's cumulative total reached 7,721, accounting for about a third of the total number of confirmed cases in Japan. The nationwide total as of Friday stood at over 21,100 excluding 712 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo in February.
The average daily figure of newly confirmed infections in Tokyo over the past seven days stood at 152.4. As of Friday, 487 people were hospitalized, including five with severe symptoms, according to the metropolitan government.
The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.
Heavy rain continues to fall intermittently in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures, central Japan, and in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan. The earth had been loosened and dikes had been damaged in some areas, raising the risks of further floods and mudslides.
(NHK)
Scientists have been studying the coronavirus around the clock since it first emerged, but much about the virus still remains a mystery. Recently, reports have emerged of former patients suffering symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath long after testing negative. Doctors and researchers are now studying these lingering effects. (NHK)
NHK has learned that the Japanese government plans to allow foreign nationals with certain residency statuses, including students and technical trainees, to re-enter the country despite a ban imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
People in many parts of Japan are preparing for a wet and possibly dangerous weekend as weather officials warn of more heavy rain. The extreme weather has left more than 60 people dead and over a dozen missing over the past week.
(NHK)
(NHK)
Tokyo has been seeing a resurgence of coronavirus infections since the start of the month, with several days in a row of over 100 new cases and the most recent daily figure, announced on July 9, hitting 224, the highest ever for the capital. With that background, it’s to a mixed response that Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward has announced a new coronavirus response program. (soranews24.com)