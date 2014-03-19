Tokyo reported on Saturday 206 new coronavirus infections, topping the 200 mark for the third straight day, an official said.

The single-day figure is down from the record of 243 set Friday, when Japan relaxed its guidelines for holding large sporting and other events, despite rising fears over a second wave of infections.

Tokyo's cumulative total reached 7,721, accounting for about a third of the total number of confirmed cases in Japan. The nationwide total as of Friday stood at over 21,100 excluding 712 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo in February.

The average daily figure of newly confirmed infections in Tokyo over the past seven days stood at 152.4. As of Friday, 487 people were hospitalized, including five with severe symptoms, according to the metropolitan government.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.