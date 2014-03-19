Japan will begin a subsidy campaign on July 22 to boost domestic tourism hit by the coronavirus, the tourism minister said, although concerns remain over a resurgence of infections.

The Go To Travel Campaign will eventually subsidize up to half of expenses, including accommodation and transport fees, with the government initially providing discounts worth 35 percent of total costs.

The remaining 15 percent will be covered by coupons to be issued after September, to be used at travel destinations for food, shopping and other travel activities, according to the tourism ministry.

Those who have already made reservations for trips planned from July 22 onward will also receive discounts after returning by applying to the campaign operators, consisting of the Japan Association of Travel Agents and travel agency JTB Corp among others.

"We will be vigilant and closely monitor the virus situation, while avoiding the '3Cs' by cooperating with local municipalities," said tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba, referring to confined spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings, amid a recent surge in confirmed coronavirus cases.

The minister also asked accommodation facilities and travelers to take thorough preventative measures against the virus.

The number of daily new coronavirus infections in Japan stands above 20,700, excluding 712 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined near Tokyo in February.

Under the campaign, the central government will subsidize up to 20,000 yen per person for each overnight stay, and 10,000 yen for day trips including transportation costs.

旅行代金が補助される「GoToトラベル」の開始が前倒しされました。 赤羽国土交通大臣は国内旅行の代金の半分を補助する「GoToトラベル事業」を予定の8月から早めて22日に先行的に始めると発表しました。新型コロナウイルスで激減した旅行客を再び増やすのが狙いです。補助する金額のうち7割が旅行代金の割引で、3割は旅行先の飲食店などで使えるクーポンとして受け取れます。22日からの先行開始では、まずは旅行代金の割引のみとなります。22日以降の旅行をすでに予約をしている人も対象になるということです。