Japan to begin Go To Travel Campaign on July 22
Japan Today -- Jul 11
Japan will begin a subsidy campaign on July 22 to boost domestic tourism hit by the coronavirus, the tourism minister said, although concerns remain over a resurgence of infections.

The Go To Travel Campaign will eventually subsidize up to half of expenses, including accommodation and transport fees, with the government initially providing discounts worth 35 percent of total costs.

The remaining 15 percent will be covered by coupons to be issued after September, to be used at travel destinations for food, shopping and other travel activities, according to the tourism ministry.

Those who have already made reservations for trips planned from July 22 onward will also receive discounts after returning by applying to the campaign operators, consisting of the Japan Association of Travel Agents and travel agency JTB Corp among others.

"We will be vigilant and closely monitor the virus situation, while avoiding the '3Cs' by cooperating with local municipalities," said tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba, referring to confined spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings, amid a recent surge in confirmed coronavirus cases.

The minister also asked accommodation facilities and travelers to take thorough preventative measures against the virus.

The number of daily new coronavirus infections in Japan stands above 20,700, excluding 712 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined near Tokyo in February.

Under the campaign, the central government will subsidize up to 20,000 yen per person for each overnight stay, and 10,000 yen for day trips including transportation costs.

旅行代金が補助される「GoToトラベル」の開始が前倒しされました。 　赤羽国土交通大臣は国内旅行の代金の半分を補助する「GoToトラベル事業」を予定の8月から早めて22日に先行的に始めると発表しました。新型コロナウイルスで激減した旅行客を再び増やすのが狙いです。補助する金額のうち7割が旅行代金の割引で、3割は旅行先の飲食店などで使えるクーポンとして受け取れます。22日からの先行開始では、まずは旅行代金の割引のみとなります。22日以降の旅行をすでに予約をしている人も対象になるということです。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jul 12
Parts of Japan on alert for more torrential rain
Heavy rain continues to fall intermittently in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures, central Japan, and in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan. The earth had been loosened and dikes had been damaged in some areas, raising the risks of further floods and mudslides. (NHK)
Jul 12
2 U.S. bases in Okinawa on lockdown with 61 virus cases confirmed
Two U.S. Marine bases in Okinawa have been put on lockdown by the military with 61 coronavirus cases confirmed this week, the prefectural government said Saturday. (Kyodo)
Jul 12
Tokyo reports 206 new coronavirus cases
Tokyo reported on Saturday 206 new coronavirus infections, topping the 200 mark for the third straight day, an official said. (Japan Today)
Jul 12
Coronavirus patients complain of lingering symptoms
Scientists have been studying the coronavirus around the clock since it first emerged, but much about the virus still remains a mystery. Recently, reports have emerged of former patients suffering symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath long after testing negative. Doctors and researchers are now studying these lingering effects. (NHK)
Jul 12
Tokyo Disneyland cancels Christmas
With the midsummer heat still not quite here, Tokyo Disneyland and Disney Sea call off Christmas and all other seasonal celebrations. (soranews24.com)
Jul 12
Japan to grant re-entry to some foreign residents
NHK has learned that the Japanese government plans to allow foreign nationals with certain residency statuses, including students and technical trainees, to re-enter the country despite a ban imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (NHK)
Jul 11
Japan braces for more torrential rain
People in many parts of Japan are preparing for a wet and possibly dangerous weekend as weather officials warn of more heavy rain. The extreme weather has left more than 60 people dead and over a dozen missing over the past week. (NHK)
Jul 11
Tokyo adds record 243 coronavirus cases
Officials in Tokyo are dealing with a jump in coronavirus infections. The number of new cases has now topped 200 for two days in a row. It's the first time that's happened since the start of the pandemic. (NHK)
Jul 11
Jul 11
Tokyo plan to give 100,000 yen to residents who get infected with coronavirus sparks backlash
Tokyo has been seeing a resurgence of coronavirus infections since the start of the month, with several days in a row of over 100 new cases and the most recent daily figure, announced on July 9, hitting 224, the highest ever for the capital. With that background, it’s to a mixed response that Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward has announced a new coronavirus response program. (soranews24.com)