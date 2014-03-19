The Go To Travel Campaign will eventually subsidize up to half of expenses, including accommodation and transport fees, with the government initially providing discounts worth 35 percent of total costs.
The remaining 15 percent will be covered by coupons to be issued after September, to be used at travel destinations for food, shopping and other travel activities, according to the tourism ministry.
Those who have already made reservations for trips planned from July 22 onward will also receive discounts after returning by applying to the campaign operators, consisting of the Japan Association of Travel Agents and travel agency JTB Corp among others.
"We will be vigilant and closely monitor the virus situation, while avoiding the '3Cs' by cooperating with local municipalities," said tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba, referring to confined spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings, amid a recent surge in confirmed coronavirus cases.
The minister also asked accommodation facilities and travelers to take thorough preventative measures against the virus.
The number of daily new coronavirus infections in Japan stands above 20,700, excluding 712 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined near Tokyo in February.
Under the campaign, the central government will subsidize up to 20,000 yen per person for each overnight stay, and 10,000 yen for day trips including transportation costs.