Japan sees 50 percent surge in companies paying executives with shares
Nikkei -- Jul 12
More Japanese companies are using stocks as part of executive pay, seeking to shift management's focus to strategies that will increased share prices over the long term.

As of the end of June, more than 800 companies, or about 20% of all listed companies, use the system that employs actual shares, according to Nomura Securities. The number has increased almost 50% in the last year.

Satellite communications company Sky Perfect JSAT Holdings announced plans last month to pay executives with stocks. The company said the move was taken with the aim of "granting directors with an incentive for continuously improving the corporate value of the company, as well as promoting the further sharing of value with shareholders."

According to Nomura Securities, 811 companies have adopted the compensation method as of last month, increasing 46% compared with a year ago.

When using the method, companies either must issue new shares or use existing shares to pay executives. Executives are not able to sell the shares for a certain period of time. The system is seen as a way to encourage long-term corporate management to increase share price.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Jul 12
Japan sees 50 percent surge in companies paying executives with shares
More Japanese companies are using stocks as part of executive pay, seeking to shift management's focus to strategies that will increased share prices over the long term. (Nikkei)
Jul 11
Muji's US unit files for bankruptcy as virus hits
The operator of Muji stores announced on Friday that its US unit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, joining a list of retailers that have collapsed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (NHK)
Jul 11
'Ultraman' producers win Chinese copyright suit
A court in China has ruled that a Chinese filmmaker must compensate a Japanese production company for infringing on its copyright by using the firm's "Ultraman" character. (NHK)
Jul 11
ANA skips hiring for next spring as cloudy skies continue
ANA Holdings said Friday it will end its recruiting activities for fiscal 2021 as the prolonged pandemic makes planning for the future difficult. (Nikkei)
Jul 11
Profits plunge at Japan's convenience stores
Japan's three major convenience-store operators are reporting a sharp drop in profits, as the coronavirus keeps customers at home. (NHK)
Jul 09
Japan bank lending in June hits record
Struggling businesses and other clients have left Japanese banks with record outstanding loans for a third straight month. (NHK)
Jul 09
U.S. says Ghosn wired $862,500 to man who helped him flee Japan
Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan Motor Co chairman, wired $862,500 last year to a company managed by one of the two men who later helped him escape from Japan, U.S. prosecutors said in a Tuesday court filing. (Japan Today)
Jul 08
Deadly Japan floods halt factories across industrial base Kyushu
Torrential rains in southwestern Japan forced more plants to close Tuesday as floodwaters poured into factories, knocked out power and threatened to cover roads. (Nikkei)
Jul 08
32,000 workers in Japan fired amid pandemic
Japan's labor ministry says over 32,000 workers have been discharged by their employers or faced contract nonrenewal amid the coronavirus pandemic. (NHK)
Jul 08
5 common mistakes people do when selling a vehicle
Whenever people want to sell their car for any reason, they wish to go through the process of selling as smoothly as possible. During this marketing process of their car, people make common mistakes again and again that costs them in the low-profit margin. Enlisted below are 5 common mistakes done by the people in selling their vehicle. (newsonjapan.com)