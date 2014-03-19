Residents are returning to their homes in Kuma village, in the Kumamoto prefecture of Japan, one of the regions worst hit by the recent torrential rain, to start the process of cleaning and searching for their belongings.
The floods in western Japan have claimed the lives of more than 150 people, according to reports.
A 24-year-old woman in custody after she caused the death of her 3-year-old daughter by leaving her alone at their residence for more than one week barricaded her inside with furniture, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (July 9). (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including a student at Joshibi College of Art and Design, over the alleged spraying of graffiti in Shibuya Ward, reports Fuji News Network (July 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Popular rapper Kan a.k.a. Gami, who is out on bail after being accused of possessing marijuana earlier this year, has been arrested again for the same crime, police said, reports Sports Nippon (July 7). (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly leaving her 3-year-old daughter alone at their residence for more than one week, resulting in her death, reports NHK (July 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Japanese officials warned of more heavy rain on the southwestern island of Kyushu and bolstered search and rescue operations, as the death toll in flood-hit areas reached at least 50 with about a dozen people reported missing. (Global News)