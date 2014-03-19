Kuma villagers return to their homes after devastating floods

Residents are returning to their homes in Kuma village, in the Kumamoto prefecture of Japan, one of the regions worst hit by the recent torrential rain, to start the process of cleaning and searching for their belongings.

Tweet The floods in western Japan have claimed the lives of more than 150 people, according to reports.

