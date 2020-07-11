Tokyo Disneyland cancels Christmas
With the midsummer heat still not quite here, Tokyo Disneyland and Disney Sea call off Christmas and all other seasonal celebrations.

Like Disney properties in other countries, Tokyo Disney Resort owes its success to its ability to recreate the atmosphere of wonder and whimsy found in the animated worlds that serve as its inspiration. However, Tokyo Disneyland and Disney Sea have now achieved the ambition of countless holiday children’s movie villains by cancelling Christmas.

The decision comes shortly after the reopenings of the two Tokyo-named, Chiba Prefecture-located amusement parks, which ended months of closure following the coronavirus outbreak in Japan. Both parks began welcoming visitors again on July 1, but with several new rules such as admission number limits, requiring face masks, and asking guests not to scream on roller coasters. After newly assessing the situation, the parks remain open, but will be dramatically scaling back their events for the rest of the year, with Christmas just one of the seasonal celebrations that’s out.

In total, 10 events across the two parks have been cancelled, stretching into March of 2021 (the Japanese business year begins in the spring for most companies).

ハロウィーンやクリスマス、人気のイベントをすべて中止します。 　東京ディズニーランドとディズニーシーを運営するオリエンタルランドは毎年恒例の「ディズニー・ハロウィーン」や「ディズニー・クリスマス」、お正月のプログラムなど来年3月までのスペシャルイベントをすべて中止すると発表しました。東京ディズニーリゾートは新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大を受けて2月末から約4カ月間、休園していましたが、入園数を制限するなどの感染防止対策をしながら営業を再開しました。オリエンタルランドは「ゲストとキャストの安全を確保するため、イベントの中止を決めた」としています。
Jul 12
Parts of Japan on alert for more torrential rain
Heavy rain continues to fall intermittently in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures, central Japan, and in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan. The earth had been loosened and dikes had been damaged in some areas, raising the risks of further floods and mudslides. (NHK)
Jul 12
2 U.S. bases in Okinawa on lockdown with 61 virus cases confirmed
Two U.S. Marine bases in Okinawa have been put on lockdown by the military with 61 coronavirus cases confirmed this week, the prefectural government said Saturday. (Kyodo)
Jul 12
Tokyo reports 206 new coronavirus cases
Tokyo reported on Saturday 206 new coronavirus infections, topping the 200 mark for the third straight day, an official said. (Japan Today)
Jul 12
Coronavirus patients complain of lingering symptoms
Scientists have been studying the coronavirus around the clock since it first emerged, but much about the virus still remains a mystery. Recently, reports have emerged of former patients suffering symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath long after testing negative. Doctors and researchers are now studying these lingering effects. (NHK)
Jul 12
Jul 12
Japan to grant re-entry to some foreign residents
NHK has learned that the Japanese government plans to allow foreign nationals with certain residency statuses, including students and technical trainees, to re-enter the country despite a ban imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (NHK)
Jul 11
Japan braces for more torrential rain
People in many parts of Japan are preparing for a wet and possibly dangerous weekend as weather officials warn of more heavy rain. The extreme weather has left more than 60 people dead and over a dozen missing over the past week. (NHK)
Jul 11
Tokyo adds record 243 coronavirus cases
Officials in Tokyo are dealing with a jump in coronavirus infections. The number of new cases has now topped 200 for two days in a row. It's the first time that's happened since the start of the pandemic. (NHK)
Jul 11
Japan to begin Go To Travel Campaign on July 22
Japan will begin a subsidy campaign on July 22 to boost domestic tourism hit by the coronavirus, the tourism minister said, although concerns remain over a resurgence of infections. (Japan Today)
Jul 11
Tokyo plan to give 100,000 yen to residents who get infected with coronavirus sparks backlash
Tokyo has been seeing a resurgence of coronavirus infections since the start of the month, with several days in a row of over 100 new cases and the most recent daily figure, announced on July 9, hitting 224, the highest ever for the capital. With that background, it’s to a mixed response that Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward has announced a new coronavirus response program. (soranews24.com)