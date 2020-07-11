With the midsummer heat still not quite here, Tokyo Disneyland and Disney Sea call off Christmas and all other seasonal celebrations.

Like Disney properties in other countries, Tokyo Disney Resort owes its success to its ability to recreate the atmosphere of wonder and whimsy found in the animated worlds that serve as its inspiration. However, Tokyo Disneyland and Disney Sea have now achieved the ambition of countless holiday children’s movie villains by cancelling Christmas.

The decision comes shortly after the reopenings of the two Tokyo-named, Chiba Prefecture-located amusement parks, which ended months of closure following the coronavirus outbreak in Japan. Both parks began welcoming visitors again on July 1, but with several new rules such as admission number limits, requiring face masks, and asking guests not to scream on roller coasters. After newly assessing the situation, the parks remain open, but will be dramatically scaling back their events for the rest of the year, with Christmas just one of the seasonal celebrations that’s out.

In total, 10 events across the two parks have been cancelled, stretching into March of 2021 (the Japanese business year begins in the spring for most companies).

ハロウィーンやクリスマス、人気のイベントをすべて中止します。 東京ディズニーランドとディズニーシーを運営するオリエンタルランドは毎年恒例の「ディズニー・ハロウィーン」や「ディズニー・クリスマス」、お正月のプログラムなど来年3月までのスペシャルイベントをすべて中止すると発表しました。東京ディズニーリゾートは新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大を受けて2月末から約4カ月間、休園していましたが、入園数を制限するなどの感染防止対策をしながら営業を再開しました。オリエンタルランドは「ゲストとキャストの安全を確保するため、イベントの中止を決めた」としています。