With the midsummer heat still not quite here, Tokyo Disneyland and Disney Sea call off Christmas and all other seasonal celebrations.
Like Disney properties in other countries, Tokyo Disney Resort owes its success to its ability to recreate the atmosphere of wonder and whimsy found in the animated worlds that serve as its inspiration. However, Tokyo Disneyland and Disney Sea have now achieved the ambition of countless holiday children’s movie villains by cancelling Christmas.
The decision comes shortly after the reopenings of the two Tokyo-named, Chiba Prefecture-located amusement parks, which ended months of closure following the coronavirus outbreak in Japan. Both parks began welcoming visitors again on July 1, but with several new rules such as admission number limits, requiring face masks, and asking guests not to scream on roller coasters. After newly assessing the situation, the parks remain open, but will be dramatically scaling back their events for the rest of the year, with Christmas just one of the seasonal celebrations that’s out.
In total, 10 events across the two parks have been cancelled, stretching into March of 2021 (the Japanese business year begins in the spring for most companies).
Heavy rain continues to fall intermittently in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures, central Japan, and in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan. The earth had been loosened and dikes had been damaged in some areas, raising the risks of further floods and mudslides.
(NHK)
Scientists have been studying the coronavirus around the clock since it first emerged, but much about the virus still remains a mystery. Recently, reports have emerged of former patients suffering symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath long after testing negative. Doctors and researchers are now studying these lingering effects. (NHK)
NHK has learned that the Japanese government plans to allow foreign nationals with certain residency statuses, including students and technical trainees, to re-enter the country despite a ban imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
People in many parts of Japan are preparing for a wet and possibly dangerous weekend as weather officials warn of more heavy rain. The extreme weather has left more than 60 people dead and over a dozen missing over the past week.
(NHK)
Officials in Tokyo are dealing with a jump in coronavirus infections. The number of new cases has now topped 200 for two days in a row. It's the first time that's happened since the start of the pandemic.
(NHK)
Tokyo has been seeing a resurgence of coronavirus infections since the start of the month, with several days in a row of over 100 new cases and the most recent daily figure, announced on July 9, hitting 224, the highest ever for the capital. With that background, it’s to a mixed response that Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward has announced a new coronavirus response program. (soranews24.com)