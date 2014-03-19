Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the manager and an employee of a massage parlor operating illegally in the red-light district of Kabukicho, reports TV Asahi (July 4).
On July 2, Seizo Nagaya, the 67-year-old manager, employed a female Chinese national, 33, to allegedly provide sexual services to customers in private rooms.
According to police, such business is a violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses given the location of operations, which is a building in the district.
“I tried to instruct the employees to not provide sexual services,” said Nagaya, “but I have been arrested before.”
Last month, police issued a warning to Nagaya about the operations. However, the warning went unheeded.
Police believe that the business changed names and management over the past two years.
VIDEO
東京・新宿区で違法に個室マッサージ店を営業したとして経営者の男と従業員の中国人の女が逮捕されました。
風俗店の経営者・長屋清蔵容疑者（67）ら2人は2日、営業禁止区域にもかかわらず新宿区歌舞伎町のビルで性的なサービスを提供する個室マッサージ店を営業した疑いが持たれています。警視庁は店が去年の4月には営業していることを確認していて、先月に営業をやめるよう指導していましたが、その後も店名などを変えて営業を続けていました。取り調べに対し、長屋容疑者は「性的サービスをしたらだめだと従業員に指示しようと思ったが、その前に逮捕された」と話しています。
