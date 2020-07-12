Heavy rain has toppled an ancient cedar tree at a shrine in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan.
The 40-meter-tall tree fell over on Saturday at Shinmei Shrine, cutting off power, damaging the roof of a nearby house and blocking a road.
Local residents say the "goshinboku," or sacred tree, was about 1,300 years old and had been designated by the prefecture as a natural monument. It had a circumference of 11 meters.
The city's board of education says the tree was a symbol of the Okute-juku station of the Nakasendo, an inland route that used to connect Kyoto with Edo, or modern-day Tokyo.
On Sunday morning, workers removed the section of the tree that was blocking the road. They also repaired an electric cable.
The parishioners' representative, Kino Nobuyuki, says he is very sorry the local community has lost the tree that people were so proud of.
岐阜県瑞浪市で、樹齢1000年以上とされる神社の御神木が倒れました。大雨の影響とみられています。
11日午後10時半ごろ、瑞浪市の大湫神明神社で境内にある高さ約40メートルの杉の大木が倒れました。けが人はいませんでしたが、境内の施設や住宅の一部が壊れたほか、電線が切れて約20戸が停電しています。大雨の影響で倒れたとみられています。この杉の木は、樹齢約1200年から1300年と推定され、神社の御神木として県の天然記念物に指定されています。
